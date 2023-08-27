Savour gluten-free delights at Noglu

YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – If you are ever in the capital city and you are looking for that one place that can help with products that support your gluten-free diet, then ‘Noglu’ has got you covered.

Many of you may not have heard or seen ‘Noglu’ because it was recently launched and opened its doors to customers last Thursday at the Tower Suites Hotel, Georgetown.

Noglu is owned and managed by the dynamic 23-year-old Shania Wall, an entrepreneur hailing from London.

Armed with a first-class honours Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics and a wealth of experience in social media marketing, Wall has ventured to her ancestral homeland to establish a haven for individuals like herself, who grapple with celiac disease, bringing to Guyana its first ever gluten-free health store.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that makes consuming gluten a health hazard, has been a defining aspect of Wall’s life since her diagnosis a year ago. During a recent interview with The Water Falls, she said this personal experience has ignited a passion to address the scarcity of gluten-free options and resources in Guyana, where gastronomy is a cornerstone of culture.

Noglu, Wall said, is more than just a health store; it’s a vibrant testament to her vision. With a finely curated selection of gluten-free products spanning pantry essentials to gourmet delights, the young entrepreneur revealed that the store stands as a culinary oasis for individuals seeking dietary freedom. Its shelves are adorned with gluten-free alternatives that rival their conventional counterparts in flavour and quality.

She added that the business also caters to those with other common allergies such as nuts, dairy, sugar and soy. Some products include chickpea puffs, brown rice spaghetti, pea protein bars, gluten free soy sauce, kombucha and much more.

Having received tremendous support for bringing this business to fruition, Wall said her long-term goal is for these products to be easily accessible and not as rare as they currently are because people do not choose to have allergies.

“They shouldn’t have to search far and wide to just eat. And nor should they pay extortionate prices to survive either. So I hope that by creating Noglu, I can bring about a change and such an impact that eventually I can provide to more than just my own people and spread enough awareness about celiac disease that it becomes common knowledge,” she explained.

As we stay tuned for the unfolding chapters of culinary creativity and celebration of gluten-free living, Noglu will bring, Wall is of the view that young entrepreneurs who are making a meaningful impact are important to our society.

She shared, “I believe that young entrepreneurs are key players in our economy just because we have had more opportunities than our parents, whether it’s the ability to travel and experience other cultures or even our ability to be as tech savvy as we are. We are just more able to tap into markets that were never really thought of before and for that reason, I believe we can make an incredible impact if we share all we’ve learnt online or overseas with our people here.”

Persons interested in checking out what Noglu has to offer can find them at Unit 2 at the Tower Suites, Main Street, Georgetown. You can also contact them via Instagram at noglu.gy. Noglu is open on Monday to Friday from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs, and on Saturday from 10:00hrs to 15:00hrs.