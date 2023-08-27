Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan among lifters to bring the heat

Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2023 Sports
GAPLF Raw Nationals Championship 2023…
Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for what is anticipated to be a charged atmosphere when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) brings off its Raw Nationals Championship today from 09:00hrs at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Some 18 athletes including 5 females are set to throw down the gauntlet from a strength perspective seeking to be the best in the individual categories and then vying for the best overall male and female, accolades.
Guyana’s lone athlete to the Senior World Championship held in Malta in June, Carlos Petterson-Griffith will be on the platform today along with the likes of Demetri Chan who has recently returned from studies in Cuba and is eager to get back into the competitive groove here.
Chan did very well on the platform in Cuba and is expected to be very competitive today as he seeks to get back into the groove aiming to don national colours once again. Yogaishawar ‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan will also be showcasing his amazing strength as well as Tremel King, Shoib Kayume, Ramesh Seecharan, Wazeer Hussein, Paul Meusa, Navindra Tamasar, Dwayne Welch, Steffan Hilken, and the indefatigable Frank Tucker.
On the distaff side, Xusha Stoll from the Cinderella County of Essequibo, Kezia Joseph, Kean Andrews, Junica Pluck, and Keisha Abrigo would be as eager to gain the spotlight as their male counterparts.
The top three in each category (female & male) would be rewarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals whilst the overall female and male athletes would each receive trophies along with hampers, compliments of Fitness Express, one of the sponsors of today’s Raw Nationals.
Other sponsors on board are Space Gym 2.0, Unity Cabs, Unity Gym, and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop. Admission is $1000; there will be a well-stocked food and drinks bars also.
