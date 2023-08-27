Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face off against the Tallawahs, in a battle between the second and third-place holders.

The Warriors piled on almost 200 runs in their last outing to secure a huge first win and will be keen on replicating such feats against the defending champions.

West Indies limited overs star, Shai Hope, will be the Warriors key, given his form in international cricket recently, coupled with his half-century in the last outing.

Warriors should look to reshuffle the batting order with Chandrapaul Hemraj possibly batting at 5 to stabilise the innings, thus giving Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Hope or possibly Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd, the chance to come in early and capitalise on the power-play after their respective cameos in the last game.

Shimron Hetmyer looked good but will need to be a bit more aggressive as one of Guyana’s premier players. The Warriors will also fancy themselves with the ball, as skipper Imran Tahir and his partner, MVP from the last game, Gudakesh Motie, dismantling the Patriots.

Shepherd and Paul were on point but Odean Smith will need to put in extra effort with the ball against a dangerous Tallawahs team.

Motie’s form will be the key for Guyana, especially with Brandon King seemingly in peaking form for the Tallawahs. King, whose record century in CPL was with the Warriors, will be a big factor for Jamaica against familiar opponents.

The Tallawahs won their last encounter handsomely, by some 8 wickets. Apart from King, Shamarh Brooks seems to be in good form and a bunch of quality batters in Amir Jangoo, Kirk Mckenzie backed by all-rounders Raymon Reifer and Fabian Allen, make Jamaica a formidable opponent.

Both sides have good bowlers but with Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohamed Amir who had 3 in the last and medium-pacer Salman Irshad, who was the leading bowler with 4 scalps, will likely operate the new ball.

Former Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper, spinner Chris Green will also play a key role for Jamaica, having decent knowledge of how the Warriors operate. Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim, a long-serving member of the Tallawahs will support Green in the spin department.

Match starts at 10:00h at Warner Park.