Elderly woman hospitalised following hit-and-run

Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was hospitalised in a critical condition Friday night after she was struck down by a motorcar on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Erica Yvonne Harry, 81, of Victoria, ECD was struck down by a Toyota motorcar on Friday night around 22:00hrs. The driver drove away from the scene; however, the vehicle was subsequently found abandoned.
The woman had moments earlier disembarked from a bus and was waiting to cross the roadway when she was hit by the car.
She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Harry sustained fractures to her left hand and left legs. In addition, she sustained three broken ribs and her lung was punctured as a result of the accident. “She is in a lot of pain,” a relative noted.
According to the relative, while the errant driver drove away from the scene, the vehicle, an AT212 which bears registration number PMM1135, was later found abandoned. The car’s window screen was damaged when it was found.
While the police have been so far unable to apprehend the suspect, Harry’s relatives later carried out their own investigations.
They discovered that the car involved in the accident is registered to someone in Berbice. However, that individual is contending that he sold the car to another individual.
Harry’s relatives are calling on the police to step up their investigations into the accident, even as they reiterated that the woman is in immense pain.
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 27, 20232023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face...
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]