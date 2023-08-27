Elderly woman hospitalised following hit-and-run

Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was hospitalised in a critical condition Friday night after she was struck down by a motorcar on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Erica Yvonne Harry, 81, of Victoria, ECD was struck down by a Toyota motorcar on Friday night around 22:00hrs. The driver drove away from the scene; however, the vehicle was subsequently found abandoned.

The woman had moments earlier disembarked from a bus and was waiting to cross the roadway when she was hit by the car.

She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Harry sustained fractures to her left hand and left legs. In addition, she sustained three broken ribs and her lung was punctured as a result of the accident. “She is in a lot of pain,” a relative noted.

According to the relative, while the errant driver drove away from the scene, the vehicle, an AT212 which bears registration number PMM1135, was later found abandoned. The car’s window screen was damaged when it was found.

While the police have been so far unable to apprehend the suspect, Harry’s relatives later carried out their own investigations.

They discovered that the car involved in the accident is registered to someone in Berbice. However, that individual is contending that he sold the car to another individual.

Harry’s relatives are calling on the police to step up their investigations into the accident, even as they reiterated that the woman is in immense pain.