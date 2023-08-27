Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Elderly woman hospitalised following hit-and-run

Aug 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was hospitalised in a critical condition Friday night after she was struck down by a motorcar on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Erica Yvonne Harry, 81, of Victoria, ECD was struck down by a Toyota motorcar on Friday night around 22:00hrs. The driver drove away from the scene; however, the vehicle was subsequently found abandoned.

The woman had moments earlier disembarked from a bus and was waiting to cross the roadway when she was hit by the car.

She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Harry sustained fractures to her left hand and left legs. In addition, she sustained three broken ribs and her lung was punctured as a result of the accident. “She is in a lot of pain,” a relative noted.

According to the relative, while the errant driver drove away from the scene, the vehicle, an AT212 which bears registration number PMM1135, was later found abandoned. The car’s window screen was damaged when it was found.

While the police have been so far unable to apprehend the suspect, Harry’s relatives later carried out their own investigations.

The Toyota motorcar which relatives said struck down Erica Harry and drove away Friday night.

The Toyota motorcar which relatives said struck down Erica Harry and drove away Friday night.

They discovered that the car involved in the accident is registered to someone in Berbice. However, that individual is contending that he sold the car to another individual.

Harry’s relatives are calling on the police to step up their investigations into the accident, even as they reiterated that the woman is in immense pain.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face...
Read More
Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage matches

Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage...

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Aug 27, 2023

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer Camp underway

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer...

Aug 27, 2023

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan among lifters to bring the heat

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’...

Aug 27, 2023

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Aug 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]