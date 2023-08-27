Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage matches

Aug 27, 2023 Sports

2023 Road to W Gold Cup…

– Guyana to play twice in September

Kaieteur Sports – On Friday, Concacaf confirmed the schedule, venues, and kickoff times for the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup Group Stage matches taking place during the upcoming September FIFA Women’s Match Window.

The Road to W Gold Cup serves as the qualifier for Concacaf’s W Gold Cup, the region’s premier competition for women’s senior national teams, and a key part of the “Concacaf W” women’s football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019.

The inaugural W Gold Cup will be played between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States.

The Lady Jags are billed in Group A of League B.

The Lady Jags are billed in Group A of League B.

According to a release from Concacaf, 34 Concacaf Member Associations will participate in the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica).

These 34 teams were split into three Leagues (A, B, and C) according to their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023 and sub-divided into groups at the official draw on May 17.

Guyana is ranked 14th in Concacaf’s Championship ranking

Guyana is ranked 14th in Concacaf’s Championship ranking

After 88 group stage matches, including home and away play within each League and group, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Lady Jags are fixed in Group A of League B alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica.

They are scheduled to take on Antigua and Barbuda in an away game on Wednesday, September 20, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, for their first encounter while they battle Dominica on September 24 in a home fixture at the National Track and Field Center in Guyana.

Following the opening round of matches, the fixtures for the FIFA Women’s Match Windows of October and November 2023, will be confirmed shortly.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face...
Read More
Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage matches

Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage...

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Aug 27, 2023

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer Camp underway

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer...

Aug 27, 2023

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan among lifters to bring the heat

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’...

Aug 27, 2023

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Aug 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]