Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage matches

2023 Road to W Gold Cup…

– Guyana to play twice in September

Kaieteur Sports – On Friday, Concacaf confirmed the schedule, venues, and kickoff times for the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup Group Stage matches taking place during the upcoming September FIFA Women’s Match Window.

The Road to W Gold Cup serves as the qualifier for Concacaf’s W Gold Cup, the region’s premier competition for women’s senior national teams, and a key part of the “Concacaf W” women’s football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019.

The inaugural W Gold Cup will be played between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States.

According to a release from Concacaf, 34 Concacaf Member Associations will participate in the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica).

These 34 teams were split into three Leagues (A, B, and C) according to their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023 and sub-divided into groups at the official draw on May 17.

After 88 group stage matches, including home and away play within each League and group, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Lady Jags are fixed in Group A of League B alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica.

They are scheduled to take on Antigua and Barbuda in an away game on Wednesday, September 20, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, for their first encounter while they battle Dominica on September 24 in a home fixture at the National Track and Field Center in Guyana.

Following the opening round of matches, the fixtures for the FIFA Women’s Match Windows of October and November 2023, will be confirmed shortly.