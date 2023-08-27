Businessman complains of destruction caused to properties by company operating heavy-duty machinery at Peter’s Hall

Kaieteur News – Prominent businessman Cobeer ‘Anand’ Persaud owner of C. Persaud Dental Lab and Clinic is concerned about a heavy-duty machinery company operating next door to his property at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Persaud told Kaieteur News that the “industrial-type” operation is causing damage to the private and public property in the community.

“When they start working those machines in the days, it shakes my entire building…It causing a lot of disturbance and damage to my property and other buildings close by and also the public road. I have a big hole in my fence as a result of what they are doing,” the businessman said.

According to Persaud, the company that operates in the vicinity of his residence and dentistry business is also a source of noise nuisance. Added to this, Persaud believes that the company is in violation of the zoning regulations since “the area is not zoned for industrial type operations.”

“I don’t believe that they [the owners] got the approval of the NDC to operate that type of business here,” he said.

Persaud has since reported the matter to the Peter’s Hall Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) but he said his complaints seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

“When I complain to the NDC that this sort of business is not supposed to operate near a residential area, we had little to no action from the NDC,” Persaud said.

He continued: “When the former works committee head at the NDC visit the site to make queries, he was basically told that there is nothing that can be done because the company was given approval from the government.”

Persaud noted that since then the company has been operating a showroom and rental of heavy-duty machinery along the East Bank Public Road without restriction.

The businessman revealed that due to the proximity of the company’s operation to his properties located at Lots 12 and 14 Public Road Peter’s Hall, it makes it impossible to turn a blind eye.

“My properties are located at Lots 12 and 14 Peters Hall and they occupy the lot in between so it’s causing damage to both of my properties,” Persaud said.

The frustrated businessman said since he has not been able to get relief from the interventions sought via the NDC, he reached out to the Ministry of Housing.

“The Ministry of Housing too ain’t have no records of approving that sort of business,” he said.

Persaud said that he believes that the NDC is being intimidated by the fact that the company seems to have connections in the government.

“I’ve seen several senior Government officials visit the site, so what is happening is that they are using their connection to override the authority of the NDC,” he explained.

Persaud said that one person from the NDC has reportedly lost his job for asking legitimate questions about the operations.

Nevertheless, Mr. Persaud said he will not be intimidated. “I will not allow them to come in and violate my home; my property. I will be writing to the President and if the problem persists then I will be moving to the High Court.”