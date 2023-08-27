BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer Camp underway

Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Bartica Football Association (BFA), by way of its Academy Training Centre (ATC), has embarked on a Summer Grassroots Football Camp, which is being run off during the last two weeks of August. The sessions are designed for children, ages 6 to 12 years old.
The Summer Camp is an extension to the year-round Saturday mornings Grassroots Training Session of the Bartica Football ATC, for which the Association receives financial and material support from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), through its Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).
The Bartica Football ATC has been in operation for more than three years already, and caters to training for boys and girls in the following categories: Under-13 (Mondays), Under-15 (Wednesdays), Under-17 Fridays, and Grassroots (Saturdays).
Leading up to this year’s summer holidays, the BFA received a handsome donation of balls and equipment from the GFF, and was able to distribute the same to various nearby riverain communities, in the bid to kick start their own ATC cells.
As a result, the BFA Summer Grassroots Camp will culminate with a grand Kids Football Festival on Saturday, September 2nd, at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, where all the beneficiaries of M-FAP donations will be invited to compete against each other.
At the conclusion of the summer programme, the BFA expects to see an increase in attendance at its continuous Academy Training Centre sessions.
Since its inception, the Bartica ATC has borne much fruit, providing quality players to local clubs, performing exceedingly well at in national tournaments, and also seeing a number of its charges being called to the Guyana National Team at various age categories.
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 27, 20232023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face...
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]