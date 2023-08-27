$86M estimated to rehabilitate Camp Ayanganna

Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is seeking a contractor to execute upgrade works at the Base Camp Ayanganna.
This is according to a recent opening of tenders which revealed that the project is estimated to cost some $$86,192,254. Four contractors have applied for the contract: BML Architect & Engineers Inc., Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services, Guy Crete Inc. and STP investments Inc.
That aside, the Ministry of Human Services is also seeking a contractor to construct fire escapes at its Lamaha and East Streets building. Works are estimated to cost some $7 million. Two contractors have submitted bids valued $16 million and $19 million for the work.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Construction of fire escapes at Lamaha and East Streets.
Guyana Defence Force
The upgrade of Base Camp Ayanganna.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Procurement of 11 heavy-duty land mowers.
Supply of heavy-duty tools, Lot 1 Welding and Fabrication, Lot 2 Carpentry and Lot 3 Plumbing.
Ministry of Health
Procurement of medical equipment and maintenance. Lot 1&2
Supply and delivery of one 4×4 pickup.
