Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$86M estimated to rehabilitate Camp Ayanganna

Aug 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is seeking a contractor to execute upgrade works at the Base Camp Ayanganna.

This is according to a recent opening of tenders which revealed that the project is estimated to cost some $$86,192,254. Four contractors have applied for the contract: BML Architect & Engineers Inc., Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services, Guy Crete Inc. and STP investments Inc.

That aside, the Ministry of Human Services is also seeking a contractor to construct fire escapes at its Lamaha and East Streets building. Works are estimated to cost some $7 million. Two contractors have submitted bids valued $16 million and $19 million for the work.

Below are the companies and their bids:

 Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of fire escapes at Lamaha and East Streets.

Guyana Defence Force

The upgrade of Base Camp Ayanganna.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of 11 heavy-duty land mowers.

Supply of heavy-duty tools, Lot 1 Welding and Fabrication, Lot 2 Carpentry and Lot 3 Plumbing.

Ministry of Health

Procurement of medical equipment and maintenance. Lot 1&2

Supply and delivery of one 4×4 pickup.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Guyana Amazon Warriors square off against defending champion today

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Following their scintillating win in the last round, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to maintain their win streak when the face...
Read More
Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage matches

Concacaf confirms September’s Group Stage...

Aug 27, 2023

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Aug 27, 2023

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer Camp underway

BFA Academy Training Centre Grassroots Summer...

Aug 27, 2023

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’ Seecharan among lifters to bring the heat

Petterson-Griffith, Chan, ‘Baby Hulk’...

Aug 27, 2023

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Aug 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]