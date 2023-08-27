$86M estimated to rehabilitate Camp Ayanganna

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is seeking a contractor to execute upgrade works at the Base Camp Ayanganna.

This is according to a recent opening of tenders which revealed that the project is estimated to cost some $$86,192,254. Four contractors have applied for the contract: BML Architect & Engineers Inc., Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services, Guy Crete Inc. and STP investments Inc.

That aside, the Ministry of Human Services is also seeking a contractor to construct fire escapes at its Lamaha and East Streets building. Works are estimated to cost some $7 million. Two contractors have submitted bids valued $16 million and $19 million for the work.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of fire escapes at Lamaha and East Streets.

Guyana Defence Force

The upgrade of Base Camp Ayanganna.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of 11 heavy-duty land mowers.

Supply of heavy-duty tools, Lot 1 Welding and Fabrication, Lot 2 Carpentry and Lot 3 Plumbing.

Ministry of Health

Procurement of medical equipment and maintenance. Lot 1&2

Supply and delivery of one 4×4 pickup.