UG launches International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies

…amid apology from Gladstone family for slave trade and indentureship

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its academic landscape with the inauguration of the International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies.

The campus at Turkeyen saw the official launch of this Centre on Friday, opening doors for students to delve deeper into the intricate social and economic implications of migration.

At its core, the Centre is set to bring a fresh dimension to the university’s curriculum, introducing a diverse range of courses that spotlight the multifaceted experiences of the Diaspora.

During its launch, Coreen Jacobs-Chester, a Migration and International Specialist at UG, emphasized that the Centre’s primary mission is to establish a dynamic environment for research and education, catering to scholars passionate about matters concerning migration and Diaspora.

Pooling the expertise of both local and global academics, agencies, organizations, and civil society members, the Center aspires to be a hub of collaborative learning. In line with the government’s ongoing efforts to elevate the nation’s education system, the Center is slated to introduce five new programs on Monday, further enriching the academic landscape.

The foundation of the Center is rooted in discussions that commenced during the inaugural Diaspora Conference in 2017, followed by more recent deliberations in May this year. This thoughtful approach underscores the commitment to addressing migration and Diaspora issues comprehensively.

Gladstone apology

The Centre was launched after a poignant moment unfolded within the walls of the University’s George Walcott Lecture Theatre, where Charles Gladstone, a descendant of John Gladstone, issued an official apology for the historical injustices of slavery and indentureship in Guyana.

Invited by the University of Guyana and the Guyana Reparations Committee, the Gladstone family expressed remorse for the actions of their ancestor.

In a powerful statement, Charles Gladstone acknowledged the gravity of slavery as a crime against humanity, acknowledging its enduring repercussions across the globe. He offered sincere apologies to the descendants of those who endured enslavement in Guyana and recognized the unjust nature of indentured labour.

Charles Gladstone, speaking on behalf of his family, highlighted the significance of not altering history but rather using it as a catalyst for creating a more equitable world. He aligned with CARICOM’s ten-point justice plan and urged the British government to engage in constructive dialogues with CARICOM to forge a collaborative path towards a better future.

As a testament to their commitment, the Gladstone family has been actively supporting the Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at the University College of London, as well as other cultural projects shedding light on the horrors of slavery.

Notably, Charles Gladstone announced the establishment of a financial fund aimed at supporting projects in Guyana, solidifying their dedication to building meaningful and enduring relationships with the nation.

Eric Phillips, Chair of the Guyana Reparations Committee, accepted the written apology from the Gladstone family, marking a significant stride towards acknowledging and healing the wounds of history.