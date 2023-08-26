Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Two arrested for Speightland man’s murder

Aug 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of 40-year-old Kevin Surfin, a construction worker of Speightland Village, Lower Kara Kara, Linden who died early Thursday morning.

Dead: Kevin Surfin

Surfin was beaten by a group of approximately 15 persons and subsequently died.

On Friday, Director of the Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar said that investigators have arrested two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. However, the prime suspect remains on the run.

Meanwhile, police in a statement on Thursday said that Surfin attended a birthday party at Speightland at around 23:45h on Wednesday. He was accompanied by a 29-year-old woman with whom he shared a relationship.

According to the woman, at about 05:00 hrs on Thursday, she left Surfin standing with several of her friends (names withheld) to go to purchase cigarettes at the bar.

Upon her return about five minutes later, she observed a group of about fifteen (15) persons, three of whom she identified, assaulting Surfin.

“During the altercation, Surfin managed to jump into a nearby creek to avoid his assailants. He eventually came out of the creek (with what appeared to be blood on his body), and he fell to the ground,” police said. Surfin was subsequently picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.

Upon examination, a small wound was seen to the region of the man’s heart and a bruise above his left eye.

Surfin’s body is at the Pension Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are going.

