Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop lifts with GAPLF for Raw Nationals

Some of the nation’s best set to display their strength



Kaieteur Sports – With a number of Guyana’s leading strongmen and women already penciled in to compete at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Raw Nationals, tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, two more corporate entities have added their support for the event.

Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop have both contributed to the competition which will lift off at 09:00hrs following the weigh-in of the athletes.

Supervisor at Space Gym 2.0, Ms. Roann Pierre handed over their contribution to the GAPLF President, Franklin Wilson. Ms. Pierre said that they were pleased to be supporting the sport once again, as they have done in the past.

“We were on board for your Intermediate competition a few months ago and we are happy to be of assistance once again. The sport has been steadily growing in popularity here and we have been observing that the athletes are being afforded the opportunity to represent Guyana abroad, which is gratifying. We wish you continued success and assure you that we will continue to support the athletes and the sport.”

Manager of Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop, located at Mon Repos, Public Road, East Coast, Demerara, Mr. Brandon Badal, a former lifter, expressed delight at being approached to support the sport.

“As a former lifter myself, I am more than happy to be able to give back to the sport. It has come a long way and I am seeing good things happening for our athletes. We applaud this new executive of the GAPLF and will be working along with you as best we can, to further advance our athletes and the sport.”

GAPLF President, Wilson expressed, on behalf of his executive, the Federation’s appreciation to both Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop for partnering with the entity for tomorrow’s event.

“It is never an easy task to attract sponsorship, especially when you have so many things going on, all at the same time. So, we are very thankful to Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop for answering our call for support. We anticipate a very exciting competition as a number of our top athletes will be competing.

Fans can look forward to good entertainment as the lifters seek to outdo each other by exhibiting their strength in the squat, bench press, and deadlift, both female and male athletes.”

Meanwhile, Wilson also shared that the Federation is in a very busy period, “We have two of our best sub-junior and junior athletes (Romeo Hunter and Dominic Tyrell) at the moment in Romania getting ready to compete at the World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting Championships, next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

We are also well into plans for the 10th Annual FESUPO Regional Powerlifting Championships slated for 6th to 10th September 2023 in Lima, Peru.”