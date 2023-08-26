People tekkin’ on

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – While earthquakes and their aftershocks are natural phenomena, some political tremors seem to have everlasting effects. In Guyana, we gat some people suffering from de aftershocks of the Coal-a-Shun defeat.

De Coal-a-Shun lose de election in March 2020 and three years after some of dem supporters still feeling de aftershocks. Some of de loyal supporters are experiencing a seismic event of their own: three years after de electoral defeat, they’re still shaking and quaking, unable to find a single good thing in what de government is doing.

Some of dem get delayed reaction and like is only now dem realize dem lose. It gat dem bassidee and traumatized. Is like when yuh accidentally tek a hammer and pound yuh finger or when yuh hand get squeeze in a door. De pain does knack yuh after a few monies and then it does really start to bite.

Is nuff moaning and groaning, every road being built causing de gnashing of teeth cronyism. Every sod-turning ceremony for a hospital causing post traumatics tree disorder. De return of the schools’ cash grant sending shiners down de spines of some of dem Opposition supporters. Every time de Sharrat Man announce de country growing, it triggering night sweats. Every achievement of the government is a horror movie marathon.

When dem see business thriving, it throwing dem grumpies into a fit of nostalgia for de good old days when stagnation was the name of the game. Dem prefer fuh reminisce about the times when potholes were considered a tourist attraction and shortages built strong personalities able to face hard times. Ah, the golden era of pessimism and want!

Dem master de art of finding clouds in every silver lining. The windfall of foreign investments? Must be a plot to make them forget their “sufferation.” Improved healthcare? Clearly, a scheme to bring in foreign doctors and nurses. Every action of de government is seen as a trap.

While the rest of the world moves forward, they stand firmly in the aftershock, clutching their negativity like a treasured possession. In their world, progress is a menace, development is a nightmare, and the future is just a mirage.

Talk Half! Leff Half!