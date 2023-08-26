Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Over US$3 million needed to install transmission main at Onderneeming Water Plant

Aug 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – With ongoing works taking place on the construction of the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant in Region Two, the Guyana Water Inc. is preparing to spend another $1,002,842,665 to install transmission mains at the water plant.

This is according to the recent opening of bids which revealed that the project has been divided into three lots.

Works for the Onderneeming Plant are as follows: Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Good Hope to Pomona) which is estimated to cost $380,714,895; Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Suddie to Zorg-en-Vlygt) which is estimated to cost $259,955,575, and Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Riverstown to Suddie) which is estimated to cost $362,172,195.

The Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant is being constructed at the cost of $1.2 billion and is set to benefit some 5,000 residents.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Good Hope to Pomona).

Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Suddie to Zorg-en-Vlygt).

Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Riverstown to Suddie).

