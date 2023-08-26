Over US$3 million needed to install transmission main at Onderneeming Water Plant

Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – With ongoing works taking place on the construction of the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant in Region Two, the Guyana Water Inc. is preparing to spend another $1,002,842,665 to install transmission mains at the water plant.
This is according to the recent opening of bids which revealed that the project has been divided into three lots.
Works for the Onderneeming Plant are as follows: Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Good Hope to Pomona) which is estimated to cost $380,714,895; Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Suddie to Zorg-en-Vlygt) which is estimated to cost $259,955,575, and Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Riverstown to Suddie) which is estimated to cost $362,172,195.
The Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant is being constructed at the cost of $1.2 billion and is set to benefit some 5,000 residents.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Good Hope to Pomona).
Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Suddie to Zorg-en-Vlygt).
Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Riverstown to Suddie).
WHAT JAGDEO DOING TO THIS COUNTRY?
Aug 26, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Hikers and GCC Hockey Clubs are having a successful run at the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) “Banks Festival” held at the Wildey Astroturf,...
Aug 26, 2023
Aug 26, 2023
Aug 26, 2023
Aug 26, 2023
Aug 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]