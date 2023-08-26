Nothing in Constitution bars President from extending tenure of Acting Top Cop – Nandlall

…says extension was recommended by Police Service Commission

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC has revealed that President Irfaan Ali’s decision to extend Clifton Hicken’s tenure as Acting Commissioner of Police was based on recommendation from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Speaking at his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News,’ Nandlall sought to defend President Ali’s decision to extend Hicken’s time in office stating that it is indeed legal.

“There is nothing unconstitutional about the extension. I wish to confirm, in my humble and respectful view that His Excellency, the President complied with the Constitution and complied with the laws in relation to the extension of Mr. Hicken’s acting tenure beyond his age of retirement,” the Attorney General said.

Responding to a letter which was critical of the extension written by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Member of the PSC, Clinton Conway, Nandlall stressed that the President is empowered to extend the tenure of the Commissioner of Police beyond his age of retirement, providing that he receives a recommendation from the Police Service Commission to that effect.

Nandlall noted too that nothing in the Constitution bars the President from extending the tenure of an Acting Police Commissioner.

He said, “It is my considered and respectful view that there is nothing in the constitution or in any other law, which confines the extension of tenure of the holder of that office to substantive appointees only. In my considered and respectful view, the holder of that office whether acting or substantive, enjoys all the powers, all the facilities and all the privileges of that office.”

Earlier this month, President Ali told reporters that he has officially communicated to Commissioner Hicken that he desires him to remain on the job as the country’s Top Cop.

“I have already issued a letter extending the services of the Commissioner of Police to a date to be determined,” President Ali said.

Hicken has been acting in the position of Commissioner of Police since March 2022. He took charge of the Police Force after the retirement of Deputy Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, who was also acting in that post.

Hicken turned 55, the age of retirement, on July 22, 2023.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Communication’s Unit in a press release to the media had said that the extension by the President is indicative of the confidence reposed in Hicken.

“The President’s decision to extend Mr. Clifton Hicken’s tenure is a clear message that he has full confidence in Hicken’s competencies, professionalism and abilities to continue leading the Guyana Police Force,” the GPF said in its release.

The GPF also lauded Hicken for his leadership and dedication to the role of Commissioner of Police (ag.).

“His passion and drive in getting youths and members of the public involved in the process of policing has seen tremendous results,” the statement read.