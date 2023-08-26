NISA building officially renamed in honour of Dr. Roger Luncheon

DPI – The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) building was on Friday renamed in honour of former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Dr. Roger Forbes Luncheon.

The now-inaugurated “Doctor Roger Forbes Luncheon Building,” stands as a testament to Dr. Luncheon’s longstanding loyalty to the presidency during his 17-year tenure, his monumental contribution to the development of the country’s security, and his service to the people of Guyana.

During the commemoration ceremony, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, noted that the renaming of the NISA building in Dr. Luncheon’s honour is fitting, as he played a central role in shaping the country’s national security policies and plans.

He recounted Dr. Luncheon’s unwavering support for government policies, his shrewdness and his dedication.

“Dr. Luncheon has left an indelible footprint on our nation’s security architecture. It therefore is fitting that the National Intelligence and Security Agency building should be named in his honour. In so doing, we are not only paying homage to a man of exceptional calibre but also associating his legacy with the important work of protecting our motherland,” stated the President.

NISA’s Director, Colonel Sheldon Howell, added that Dr. Luncheon played a key role in acquiring funding and resources for NISA in the earlier days of his tenure.

He said the renaming of the building in his honour is a great way to pay homage to his service and sterling endeavours.

“As we look around, we should be reminded of the countless hours of dedication, the sleepless nights and contemplation, and the unwavering resolve that Dr. Roger Luncheon poured into his work. His contributions were not just a job, but… a mission to safeguard the present and secure the future of Guyana,” he expressed.

Further, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan said that the dedication of the NISA building is a move fitting for the giant of a man that Dr. Luncheon was.

“Dr. Luncheon did not only shape lives, he also shaped progress, important progress for national development and security—a concept he held dearly, and was able to address through the application of an improved intelligence structure,” Brigadier Khan recounted.

Meanwhile, samples of Dr. Luncheon’s work, including handwritten notes, as well as a sculpture will be on display in the lobby of the building.