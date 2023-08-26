MOU inked for construction of 200 Home at Leonora

Kaieteur News – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was on Friday morning inked between the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and South Atlantic Logistics and General Services Inc., for the construction of 200 three-bedroom flat homes at Leonora, Region Three.

The agreement was signed by CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves and New Century International Founder and CEO, Alex De La Cruz.

According to CH&PA, each home will measure 862 square feet, which is 62 more square feet than the other three-bedroom homes being constructed under the national housing programme. The homes will however remain the same cost of $9 million.

Moreover, each unit will be constructed on approximately 5,000 square feet of land, using interlocking columns and blocks and without the use of mortar. The columns will also form part of the foundation of the homes.

Present at the signing ceremony was Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, United States to Guyana Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch and other officials.