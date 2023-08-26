Kuru Kururu man electrocuted while working at Splashmins

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu Squatting Area who was electrocuted while working at Splashmins Housing Project, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Robert Chin, a serviceman.

According to a release from the ministry, the incident occurred shortly before noon on Thursday while Chin was performing work duties.

After being electrocuted, Chin was immediately rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ministry said following reports of the incident, an OSH Officer visited the worksite where the incident occurred and commenced investigations.

In the release, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton expressed condolences to the grieving relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

He also took the opportunity to remind both employers and workers about the need for good workplace safety and health practices so that similar incidents/accidents can be avoided.

An investigation is ongoing.