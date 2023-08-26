KFC hands over spoils to top four finishers of the GFF Elite League

Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – In a grand display of commitment to the development of sports and the nurturing of young talent, the renowned fast-food giant KFC (Guyana) has once again shown its unwavering support for the local sporting community. In a ceremony brimming with excitement and appreciation, KFC presented cheques totaling $4.5 million to the top four teams in the recently concluded Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League.
This gesture not only highlights KFC’s dedication to fostering athletic growth but also underscores the symbiotic relationship between corporate sponsorship and the elevation of sports in Guyana. The pinnacle of the event was the heartwarming moment when a cheque valued at $1.2 million was handed over to the exceptional Guyana Defence Force FC, a team that demonstrated unmatched skill and determination throughout GFF’s Season Five. Their electrifying performance on the field rightly earned them the top spot, and KFC’s recognition of their accomplishments.
The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of the remaining top finishers. The second-place Western Tigers, third-place Guyana Police Force FC, and fourth-place Santos FC each received substantial sums as a token of KFC’s appreciation for their remarkable efforts on the field. This financial boost not only acknowledges their contributions to the league but also serves as an incentive for continued dedication to their sport.
Pamella Manesseh, the Marketing Manager of KFC Guyana, expressed the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting events that promote sports, culture, and education. She emphasized, “We at KFC are always privileged to support these events, so we will continue doing so. Basically, sports, culture, and education – we will continue to make our youths smile and develop.” Manesseh also highlighted the significance of football in their sponsorship efforts, reminiscing about witnessing the league’s history and glory. She assured that KFC remains dedicated to building on this success in the future.
The sentiment of gratitude echoed in the words of GFF Director of Competition Troy Peters, who praised KFC Guyana for adding a distinctive flavour to the GFF Elite League. Peters commended the unwavering passion and invaluable support from KFC and other stakeholders, which he noted had enriched this year’s league.
Peters also took the opportunity to congratulate the fans, the extraordinary players, and all ten participating teams for their contributions to yet another exhilarating tournament. As the GFF looks ahead to the forthcoming Season Six, slated to kick off in a few months, Peters expressed the organization’s eagerness to continue partnering with KFC for future events. The enduring collaboration between the GFF and KFC promises to shape the future of sports in Guyana and pave the way for more aspiring athletes to reach their full potential.
