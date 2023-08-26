Impressive showing for Guyana at ongoing Youth CAC chess event

Kaieteur Sports – 10-year-old Kataleya Sam is currently poised to medal at the CAC games for chess in TT. After six rounds she has shown grit and determination to stay within striking distance of tournament leader in the female under10 division. The next three rounds could create the impetus for the future of chess in Guyana.

During a recent bout against her Trinidadian adversary, Kira Nanan, Sam’s strategic prowess took center stage. Her gameplay showcased a tenacious blend of aggression, tactical precision, and adept piece coordination, resulting in a compelling assault on her opponent’s king. The meticulously orchestrated sequence of sacrifices and checks culminated in a resounding checkmate, underscoring Sam’s exceptional mastery of the game.

Guyana’s chess representation extends beyond Sam’s impressive showing. National Under14 Champion Kyle Couchman, has emerged as a formidable contender in the Caribbean chess arena. Currently positioned 9th in the Under 14 division, Couchman’s upcoming match against Jamaican contender Corbin Harvey carries considerable significance, potentially solidifying his prowess on the regional stage.

Alexander Zhang, the Under16 Champion, has also garnered attention with his strategic finesse. A victory against Trinidad and Tobago’s Michael Roberts in round-3, coupled with draws against formidable opponents from the Twin Island Republic and St. Lucia in rounds 4 and 5, has thrust Zhang into the spotlight as an ascending star in Caribbean chess.

Additional standout performances from the Guyanese contingent are notable. Ronan Lee’s round-5 triumph over the higher-rated Trinidadian player, Keagan Ragoobar, and Matthew Singh’s impressive round-3 victory against Trinidadian challenger Kalel Scoon further underscore the depth of talent within Team Guyana.

The pivotal Rounds 7 and 8, scheduled for today at the Cascadia Hotel in Port-of-Spain, promise riveting encounters. Team Guyana will square off against seasoned adversaries hailing from Trinidad, Haiti, Jamaica, and Suriname. The outcomes of these matchups hold the potential to redefine the trajectory of Guyana’s presence in regional chess.

The ninth and final round will be played on Saturday August 26.

Points so far:

Ciel Clement – U14 Female – 3

Kaija Clement – U14 Female -2

Kyle Couchman – U14 Open -4

Aniyah Couchman – U18 Female – 1

Ronan Lee – U18 Open -2.5

Dominic Sam – U14 Open -2

Kataleya Sam – U10 Female – 4

Matthew Singh – U18 Open – 2

Nicholas Zhang – U12 Open – 3.5

Alexander Zhang – U16 Open – 3