Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Impressive showing for Guyana at ongoing Youth CAC chess event

Aug 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – 10-year-old Kataleya Sam is currently poised to medal at the CAC games for chess in TT. After six rounds she has shown grit and determination to stay within striking distance of tournament leader in the female under10 division. The next three rounds could create the impetus for the future of chess in Guyana.

During a recent bout against her Trinidadian adversary, Kira Nanan, Sam’s strategic prowess took center stage. Her gameplay showcased a tenacious blend of aggression, tactical precision, and adept piece coordination, resulting in a compelling assault on her opponent’s king. The meticulously orchestrated sequence of sacrifices and checks culminated in a resounding checkmate, underscoring Sam’s exceptional mastery of the game.

Guyana’s chess representation extends beyond Sam’s impressive showing. National Under14 Champion Kyle Couchman, has emerged as a formidable contender in the Caribbean chess arena. Currently positioned 9th in the Under 14 division, Couchman’s upcoming match against Jamaican contender Corbin Harvey carries considerable significance, potentially solidifying his prowess on the regional stage.

Alexander Zhang, the Under16 Champion, has also garnered attention with his strategic finesse. A victory against Trinidad and Tobago’s Michael Roberts in round-3, coupled with draws against formidable opponents from the Twin Island Republic and St. Lucia in rounds 4 and 5, has thrust Zhang into the spotlight as an ascending star in Caribbean chess.

Additional standout performances from the Guyanese contingent are notable. Ronan Lee’s round-5 triumph over the higher-rated Trinidadian player, Keagan Ragoobar, and Matthew Singh’s impressive round-3 victory against Trinidadian challenger Kalel Scoon further underscore the depth of talent within Team Guyana.

The pivotal Rounds 7 and 8, scheduled for today at the Cascadia Hotel in Port-of-Spain, promise riveting encounters. Team Guyana will square off against seasoned adversaries hailing from Trinidad, Haiti, Jamaica, and Suriname. The outcomes of these matchups hold the potential to redefine the trajectory of Guyana’s presence in regional chess.

The ninth and final round will be played on Saturday August 26.

Points so far:

Ciel Clement – U14 Female – 3

Kaija Clement – U14 Female -2

Kyle Couchman – U14 Open -4

Aniyah Couchman – U18 Female – 1

Ronan Lee – U18 Open -2.5

Dominic Sam – U14 Open -2

Kataleya Sam – U10 Female – 4

Matthew Singh – U18 Open – 2

Nicholas Zhang – U12 Open – 3.5

Alexander Zhang – U16 Open – 3

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

WHAT JAGDEO DOING TO THIS COUNTRY?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GCC, Hikers in finals at BHF ‘Banks Festival’ in Barbados

GCC, Hikers in finals at BHF ‘Banks Festival’ in Barbados

Aug 26, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Hikers and GCC Hockey Clubs are having a successful run at the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) “Banks Festival” held at the Wildey Astroturf,...
Read More
KFC hands over spoils to top four finishers of the GFF Elite League

KFC hands over spoils to top four finishers of...

Aug 26, 2023

Guyana’s elite strong men and women destined for success – at 2023 CAC c/ship in Aruba

Guyana’s elite strong men and women destined...

Aug 26, 2023

Impressive showing for Guyana at ongoing Youth CAC chess event

Impressive showing for Guyana at ongoing Youth...

Aug 26, 2023

East Bank, North Essequibo to face off in tomorrow’s Republic Bank U23 Final

East Bank, North Essequibo to face off in...

Aug 26, 2023

Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop lifts with GAPLF for Raw Nationals

Space Gym 2.0 and Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop...

Aug 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]