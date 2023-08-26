Handouts – another form of Govt. hooliganism

Kaieteur News – Many Guyanese have asked themselves why the PPP/C Government is so delighted with itself to deliver cash handouts to citizens at different times for different reasons. There are several compelling reasons for the government’s love of cash handouts, and it all has to do with the fact that they are in coin and currency.

From President to Vice President to all the ministers who remember the script stuffed into their stomachs, cash handouts are the best expressions of giving and caring, of sharing and delivering. The first reason for the focus on cash relief is skillful, in that it leaves out the little loose ends, the nuisances of the ‘loose’ cash that no leader not minister ever mentions. Cash is the perfect cover for corruptions, the self-help of PPP/C Government cronies, the selected hangers-on, who now have become extremely well-versed in milking the bloated cash cow that is Guyana’s treasury.

Besides those receiving their envelopes of much-needed, precious, cash, there are those other envelopes and who collects them. The reports are of those who get more than their share, those who get the basics that were announced, and those who end up on the thinner and lighter side of cash handout envelopes. Considering the political culture in Guyana, say cash and corruption immediately comes to mind, with corruption now nothing less than a helpless state of addiction for many, the PPP/C Government. The compromises and corruptions are so prevalent that there is hesitancy and obstinacy from top to bottom in this country to speak with clarity and authority about even oil. When those in command do not have the confidence nor the cleanliness, to speak with fluency about the long awaited, now recently discovered, national treasure that is oil, then there is nothing that they can stand for or speak about.

Revealingly, some of what is behind the process of cash handouts have surfaced before, and showed its face again. There is the cash circus of workers of the State (most likely with a solid party history) skipping around different parts of the country with bags of cash. Then, there are other instances of men and women with cash in their sacks travelling great distances by boat and overland to deliver aid, as this country is led to believe. Regrettably, some of those with their hands around the cash sacks are part of the AIDS epidemic that plagues the life of this PPP/C Government. It is a financial and political epidemic, and though not a bodily one, it is just as damaging. Damaging to those involved in the cash shenanigans, damaging to those who should receive much more in this time of hardship in this Guyana oil nirvana, and damaging to Guyana’s coffers, through the millions and billions sucked out of it.

It suits the PPP/C Government and its leadership apparatus to keep up this charade of caring for the people through cash handouts, while beneath the calculated handouts is the not-so-secret world of cash self-enrichment. A mere four envelopes equal $100,000 or 4 times $40,000 equal $160,000 ((4 X $40,000), and when there are bigger envelopes involved, then more in the cabal of scoundrels, who are up the political food chain reap their pleasing harvests of cash. It is similar to how the system of graft operates in other government institutions, with the police a leading proponent in this way of doing business, something about which many Guyanese are very familiar.

Considering the environment and its rewards to those in control of it, it makes no sense to have a structured programme that addresses dire needs of those in the population that can barely breathe. It would be self-defeating for the PPP/C Government to introduce a mechanism that boosts salaries and benefits for the many struggling segments in the workforce. Because it would be a non-cash system reaching into the pockets of Guyanese workers and parents, and not much left for the pockets of the army of hustlers having a wonderful time at the expense of the Guyanese taxpayer.

Stop the cash handouts and come up with a national plan to deal with the problems and poverty of ordinary Guyanese would be part of the answer. Just don’t tell that to the President or his government.