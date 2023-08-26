Latest update August 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana’s elite strong men and women destined for success – at 2023 CAC c/ship in Aruba

Aug 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Arrowhead will be well represented at this year’s prestigious Central American and Caribbean Championship (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Aruba, as Guyana’s finest bodybuilding and fitness athletes gear up to participate in the  2023 championship. The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) will be well represented at this premier event which is scheduled for September 21-25.

Flashback of Darious Ramsammy (left) receiving his Mr. Guyana trophy from GBBFF Head Keavon Bess.

The CAC championship is yet another opportunity for Guyanese athletes to demonstrate their prowess, determination, and sportsmanship on an international platform. Guyana’s lineup for the CAC 2023 boasts a team of remarkable athletes who have honed their bodies and skills to perfection.

The event will feature a range of categories, showcasing the incredible diversity of talents that the country has to offer. A team comprising of Emmerson Campbell, Darious Ramsammy, Nicholas Albert, Rawle Greene, and Julio Sinclain are set to take center stage in the Men’s Physique and Bodybuilding categories. While Hannah Rampersaud, the reigning Miss Guyana Bikini Champion, and Christina King, who clinched a CAC silver medal in the past, will also be on display in Aruba to reiterate Guyanese presence at this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, the CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships are renowned for bringing together the best of the best from across Central America and the Caribbean. Athletes showcase their months and even years of dedication to rigorous training and disciplined nutrition to vie for the top honours in their respective categories. It’s not just about displaying well-chiseled physiques, but also about embodying the dedication, passion, and commitment that the sport demands.

