GCC, Hikers in finals at BHF ‘Banks Festival’ in Barbados

Aug 26, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Hikers and GCC Hockey Clubs are having a successful run at the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) “Banks Festival” held at the Wildey Astroturf, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

Guyana’s teams, including Hikers, GCC, and Old Fort, are participating in the tournament, which marks its 38th edition and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Old Fort’s exceptional journey came to an end, Hikers and GCC showcased the high quality of hockey in Guyana.

In the Mixed finals, Hikers will face the University of the West Indies Rockets, where both teams will integrate their male and female players on the field.

GCC Men’s team will play in the finals of the Banks Festival Hockey Tournament in Barbados.

GCC has been one of the most exciting teams in the tournament, consisting of several of Guyana’s top youth players, many of whom have competed at the Pan Am U21 championships and CAC Games.

After cruising through the tournament, GCC’s penultimate challenge came against the ABC Hockey team in the semifinals.

GCC scorers Mark Sargeant (left) and Shaquille Assanah.

The 2-0 scoreline doesn’t accurately represent GCC’s dominance in the game, as Mark Sargeant and Shaquille Assanah scored on opposite sides of the half.

Guyanese teams are regular participants in the marquee event on the BHF calendar.

This year’s tournament has seen an influx of players and teams from overseas, particularly the USA and Canada.

