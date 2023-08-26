ExxonMobil funds entrepreneurial training for 130 women

Kaieteur News – As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), American oil major, ExxonMobil has sponsored an entrepreneurial training programme for 130 women who graduated on Tuesday.

During the graduation ceremony hosted at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, the women received certificates for participating in a rigid six-week programme designed by ActionInvest Caribbean Inc.

The training was a collaborative effort between ActionInvest and Cherie Blair Foundation for Women. The programme titled ‘Road to Growth’ was sponsored by ExxonMobil. It seeks to equip participants with knowledge on knowing their market, digital marketing, analyzing financial statements and managing financial relationships.

The programme ‘Road to Finance’ was developed in 2021 to support ambitious women in building their skills and confidence to successfully secure finance, grow their businesses and achieve their goals.

Highlighting the importance of the training, First Lady, Arya Ali pointed out that only 55 percent of women globally are engaged in the labour market. She also noted that women on average devote about one to five hours more a day than men in unpaid domestic work and child care and one to six hours less a day than men in paid jobs.

The First Lady was keen to note that Guyana is on the cusp of transformation, experiencing unprecedented growth that women must not be excluded from. In fact, she urged that women benefit equally from the opportunities being made available, as she pointed to Sustainable Development Goal (GDG) Five-gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Meanwhile, the Co-Facilitator, Upasna Mudlier explained that the partnership between ActionInvest and Cherie Blair Foundation for Women was birthed in 2022. She pointed out that for the first ‘Road to Growth’ programme empowered 24 women. Upasna further noted that the momentum continued in 2023 by educating and empowering 130 women.

Also in attendance of the event was British High Commissioner, Jane Miller who extended advice to the graduates. She urged the women: “take your seat at the table, have a mentor that will support you and have a network.”