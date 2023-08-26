East Bank, North Essequibo to face off in tomorrow’s Republic Bank U23 Final

Republic Bank GCB U23 tournament…

– Hicks scores century for QC

Kaieteur Sports – Tomorrow’s Essequibo Finals leg of the GCB Republic Bank U23 cricket tourney is set to be an exciting clash as the East Bank Zone secured their spot in this Sunday’s final against North Essequibo ahead of their battle at the Golden Fleece Ground.

According to Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman of Competitions, Kumar Dass, the Cinderella County leg of the competition was highly competitive and expects tough competition on Sunday when the two teams battle for supremacy. Dass thanked Republic Bank for further opening up the spectrum for Essequibo cricket and wished both sides best of luck for the final

Blairmont “Blazers” Cricket Club beat West Berbice Achievers by 10 wickets

Achievers were kept to 89 all out in (25.5 overs) with S. Ramsay 15 O. miller 14 J. Samuels 12 the only double figure players. National players Nigel Deodat (5-21) and Seon Glasgow (3-30) led the charge for Blairmont. In response, the Blazers raced to 90-0 in 11.4 overs, thanks to Farouk Subhan hitting 59 not out

Queens College beat Agricola by 156 runs

Tuen Hicks hammered 18 fours in his 101 off 106 balls to headline Queen’s College’s 156-run mauling against Agricola, after posting 287-10 in 45 overs. Kevin Williams (36) and Ntini Permaul (27) were the other scorers for QC.

Joel Gilkes snapped up 4-47 bowling for Agricola and also scored a run-a-ball 29 with four fours and a six for Agricola, who were bowled out for 131 in 21.4 overs. QC’s star with the ball was Daniel Persaud who captured 4-26 with Kampta Seepersaud grabbing 2-3.

East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica by 3 wickets

Batting first, Bartica made 118 all out in 24 overs with I. Baccus (22) and H. Lamb (33) providing the runs. National player Aryan Persaud ended with 4-32 in 7.2 overs, including 2 maidens, 1 wicket maiden and 1 double wicket maiden. Wazim Mohammed also had a stellar game, grabbing 3-38 in 5 overs, featuring one double wicket maiden

East Bank then battled on their way to 119-7 in 14.2 overs Mohammed 21 returned to hit 21 off 15 while Ronaldo Scouten finished on 36 off 21 balls. Bartica’s bowling toiled as H. Lamb (2-22) and S. Sutton (2-34), gave their best efforts.