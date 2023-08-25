Latest update August 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Van Lange 91 headlines drawn match 

Aug 25, 2023 Sports

CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day tournament Round 1… 

Guyana vs. Jamaica Day 2

– Guyana (202-8 1st innings) Jamaica (1st innings 200-9 & 2nd innings 36-0)

Kaieteur Sports – Jonathan Van Lange missed out on a ton but his innings played a crucial role as, Guyana pulled off a draw against Jamaica, bringing an end to an exciting opening round.

Guyana Captain Jonathan Van Lange hit 91 in yesterday's draw versus Jamaica. 

Resuming on 65-2, the overnight pair of Romeo Deonarain (36) and Nicholas Shiopersaud (18), added just a few runs to their respective overnight scores before they were dismissed.

The hero for Guyana was its Captain Jonathan Van Lange, who unfortunately missed a century by a few runs as his 91 off 103 with 7 fours and 3 sixes, was undoubtedly the foundation of his team 1st innings score of 202-8, replying to Jamaica’s 200-9.

Omari Wedderburn was the pick of the lot, snagging 3-32 while Kev’Aundre Virgo supported with 2-20 operating for the Jamaicans, who batted to a draw as they were 36-0 from 18 overs, in the 2nd innings; with openers Virgo (14*) and Tyriek Bryan (21*) holding down their respective ends.

