Speightland man dies after beaten by group

Aug 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man was on Thursday morning beaten by a group of approximately 15 persons and subsequently died. Dead is Kevn Surfin. Surfin, a construction worker, was reportedly killed at Speightland Village, Lower Kara Kara, Linden at about 05:00h.

Police in a statement said that Surfin attended a birthday party at Speightland at around 23:45h on Wednesday. He was accompanied by a 29-year-old woman with whom he shared a relationship.

According to the woman, at about 05:00 hrs on Thursday, she left Surfin standing with several of her friends (names withheld) to go to purchase cigarettes at the bar.

Upon her return about five minutes later, she observed a group of about fifteen (15) persons, three of whom she identified, assaulting Surfin.

“During the altercation, Surfin managed to jump into a nearby creek to avoid his assailants. He eventually came out of the creek (with what appeared to be blood on his body), and he fell to the ground,” police said. Surfin was subsequently picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.

Upon examination, a small wound was seen to the region of the man’s heart and a bruise above his left eye.

Surfin’s body is at the Pension Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are going.

