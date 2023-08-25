Port Mourant and Albion to clash in delayed finals on Saturday

BCB/Minister Mustapha Under15 finals

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Cricket Ground on Saturday will come alive with some exciting junior cricket when vibrant Berbice Cricket Board hosts the final of the long awaited BCB/Minister Zulifar Mustapha under15 tournament. The final is expected to be an exciting one with several of the county top under15 players in action. The match would start at 930am and executives of the BCB led by President Hilbert Foster and Competition Chairman Leslie Solomon are expected to be present to supervise.

Foster stated that the final of the tournament, which started in 2021, was delayed due to several factors but the BCB decided to host the final now, using the current date of birth for this year’s competition. The 2023 final was recently played off at the Area H Ground with Rose Hall Canje defeating power house Rose Hall Town to emerge champions.

The Albion team would be led by Farhan Belle and he would be supported by national junior player Nathaniel Ramsammy, Feaz Baksh, Nicholas Lepps and Sahid Gajnabi. Port Mourant challenge would be spearheaded by Navin and Ravin Boodwah, Asgar Nabbie, Vishal Williams and Arvin Samaroo.

The tournament was sponsored by Berbice born Minister of Agriculture Zulifar Mustapha. The People Progressive Party Member of Parliament was once involved in the county’s cricket at the second division level. He was the captain of the Bloomfield Second DIV team and has been very supportive of the game in the county. Over one hundred thousand dollars worth of prizes would be shared out to the winner, runner up and man of the final.

Albion team – Farhan Belle, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Feaz Baksh, Nicholas Lepps,Reshaan Sakrulla, Chamesh Sewnauth, Arif Marimuthoo, Said Jumratty, Sahid Gajnabi, Rajesh Singh,Rovin Lallbehari, Asif Marimuthoo, Jeremy Gobin and Kelvin Khedaroo.

Port Mourant team – Navin Boodwah, Ravin Boodwah, Asgar Nabbie, R. Kushley, R Parache, Aryan Dasrat, Devendra Samaroo, M Khan, Vishal Williams, Vickesh Roopnarine, A Roopnarine, Arvin Samaroo and S. Boodwah. Tekha Pooran – Manager.