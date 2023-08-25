One point separate top 3 in Bartica FA League

Monedderlust FC clobbers Fyrish 18-0

Kaieteur Sports – After playing 9 games a-piece, the top 3 teams in the Senior Men’s League (SML) of the Bartica FA are each separated by a single point.

When the 2nd round of matches in the 9-team SML began last Monday at the Bartica Community Centre ground there were wins for Cup holders Rivers View and former champions Beacons FC.

In the opening game of the double-header, Rivers View had little difficulty in securing their 7th win as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Rising Stars.

Don Lam opened the scoring in the 14th minute, while Omario Lake added another in the 26th minute and one minute later Joshua Jones made it 3-0. Lake completed his brace in the 31st minute and increased his season tally to 8 goals.

The win pushed Rivers View to 21 points and they retain 3rd place in the table. It was the 3rd loss for Rising Stars who remain in 4th position on 14 points.

In the night cap, Beacons went one better after comprehensively putting away Mil Ballers 5-0. Whitney Welcome’s treble (22′, 33′ and47′) spearheaded the 7th win for Beacons as they stay unbeaten and retained the top spot on 23 points. The hat-trick carried his season tally to six, while Shaquille Hopkinson’s 33rd minute strike took him to nine for the competition. The other goal scorer, Curt Welcome broke the deadlock in the 9th minute. Ballers remain 2nd from the bottom on 3 points after their 8th defeat.

The 2nd double-header of the 2nd round played on Wednesday resulted in a 7th win for Potaro Strikers who disposed of Wolves United 4-0 to hold on to 2nd place on 22 points. The team’s leading scorer, Daniel Gardiner started the scoring in the 18rh minute to take his season tally to ten goals and 3 within the leader of the competition. Kevin Reddy (30′), Keron Spencer (62′) and Floyd Jones (85′) were the other players on target. The 4th loss for Wolves caused them to slip to 6th position on 11 points.

The other encounter produced a 1-1 stalemate between Lazio and AK Galaxy. Omar Persaud gave Lazio the lead after half hour and Mohabeer Sooknandan equalised in the 75th minute. The one point earned, lifted Galaxy to 4th place on 11 points and Lazio to 8 points and 7th place.

Monedderlust FC showed no mercy on new comers Fyrish FC when they met last Wednesday night at the Rosignol Community Center ground where the Senior Men’s League of the Berbice FA is being staged.

Nine unanswered goals in each half gave the West Coast Berbice side their 4th win from as many games. All three principal scorers netted helmet-tricks: Kevin Cottoy (10′, 26′, 30′ and 58′), Paul McDonald (13′, 20′, 40′ and 57′) and Daniel La Rose (50′, 53′, 61′ and 65′) were the chief marksmen. Raul Semple supported with a hat-trick (19′, 25′ and 62′) and there was one each for Terrence Lewis (37′), Akimo Watts (45′) and Raynel Ross (52′).