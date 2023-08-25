North Essequibo, Achievers, Blairmont, Albion notch up victories

Republic Bank Ltd. Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament…

Blairmont beat TPCC by 5 wickets

Kaieteur Sports – Excellent allround performances by senior Berbice inter-county players Seon Glasgow and Nigel Deodat led Blairmont Blazers Cricket Club to a 5-wicket victory over Tucber Park, when RBL nationwide Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 action continued.

Tucber Park posted 93 all out after Zeyul Ramsammy (26) and Ricardo Ramdehol (15) offered resistance. Bowling for Blairmont, Altave Balman 3-11 along with the experienced duo of Deodat 2-16 and Glasgow 2-23, kept the TPCC things tight for their side.

When the chase ended, Blairmont got to 96-5 thanks to the pair of Glasgow, who hit 48 not out and Deodat (23), who returned to lead their team home with the bat. Leon Swamy (3-14) and Addul Ramsammy (1-20) , Ramsammy (1-5) were the successful bowlers for Tucber Park.

Achievers defeat D’Edward/Bath by 211 runs

Achievers racked up a massive 315 all out, led by a splendid hundred from Shelton Ramsay (118) with 5 fours and 12 sixes, 74 from Shamal Angel and 57 from Tomari Anthony.

Hemraj Harilall snatched 2-37 as three other bowlers snapped up 2 wickets apiece for D’Edward/Bath. In reply the latter were kept 104 all out with almost half the runs in extras and Ayinde Rogers top-scoring with 31.

Brilliant bowling from Jayden Samuels (5-32) and Angel (4-17), cleaned up the opposition batters in no time.

North Essequibo beat South Essequibo by 2 wickets

South Essequibo 166 all out after some tag-team work from Amit Persaud (4-41)

Raj Ramballi (4-32), who ran through the order.

In reply, their combined efforts with the ball gave North Essequibo the edge as they would end on 167-8, led by Shazif Mohamed, who stroked an unbeaten 53. North Essequibo has now booked their place in the Essequibo county final and await the winner of the Bartica and East Bank Essequibo game.

Albion beat Port Mourant by 32 runs

Albion made 142 all out 41.4 overs thanks to Damion Cecil (61) who withstood PMCC bowlers, Romel Budwah 2-15, Navin Budwah 2-26 and Fardeen Khan 2 for 29.

Port Mourant racked up in reply were shot out for 111 all out 30.1 overs despite some heroics from National under-19 opener Rampertab Ramnauth who finished 77 not out as he ran out of partners.

Bowling for Albion, Leon Cecil starred with 4-22 alongside Kumar Deopersaud who grabbed 4-33.

The RBL nationwide Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 Tournament will continue today, Friday with Berbice semi-finals. Albion face Skeldon at Skeldon ground, while Achievers face Blairmont at Cotton Tree ground.