MVP Motie, Hope help Guyana Amazon Warriors sink Patriots by 65 runs

Republic Bank CPL 2023…

GAW vs. STKP

– Hope 54, Motie 4-29

Kaieteur Sports – Shai Hope stroked an eye-catching half-century while Gudakesh Motie spun webs around his victims to inspire a whopping 65-run win over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park last night, giving the Guyana Amazon Warriors their first win this season.

Batting first, Amazon Warriors finished nicely on 197-7 from 20 overs. Dynamic opener, Pakistani Saim Ayub, gave his team another flying start with 31 off 17 (3×4 2×6) but it was the in-form Hope who led with an aggressive 54 off 32 with 3 fours and 4 towering sixes.

The Guyanese crew of Shimron Hetmyer (26), who shared a crucial 74 runs off 45 balls partnership with Hope, laid a foundation for all-rounders Keemo Paul 25 off 18 (2×4, 1×6) and Romario Shepherd 25* from 10 (2×4, 2×6), to provide some entertainment/fireworks as the overs expired.

The Patriots bowling failed to prevent the Warriors from reaching their team’s 100 in just 10 overs, as pacer Oshane Thomas (3-38) and seamer Dominic Drakes (2-43) emerged as the most successful.

In response, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots were knocked over for 132 inside 17 overs. Opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 48, smashing 6 sixes with support coming from Indian star Ambati Raydu who hit a pair of fours and as many sixes in his innings of 32 from 24 balls, but no other batsman apart from Joshua Da Silva (10) could reach double figures.

Warriors bowled with aggression as the left-arm spinner Motie, who was magical for his 4-29 and the veteran skipper Imran Tahir 2-35, put a stranglehold on the Patriots batsmen. Fast-bowlers Paul and Shepherd then followed up their batting cameos with a wicket each, to end a fruitful evening.

Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 197-7; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 132 (16.5 overs).