Major fraud uncovered at South Pakaraima District

…millions misappropriated from Carbon Credit funds, village treasuries

…Govt. dismisses CDO

Kaieteur News – Following a complaint of major financial irregularities committed by a Community Development Officer (CDO), by village leaders of the South Pakaraima District, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MoAA) last Friday terminated the services of the official.

“I regret to inform you that your employment with Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is terminated with immediate effect, effective 2023-08-18,” stated a letter, seen by this newspaper, which was addressed to Compton Peters, one of two CDOs attached to the South Pakaraima District.

The ministry stated that Peters breached the Public Services Rules and Regulations, mainly Offence #35-malpractices and fraudulent intent.

The MoAA made the decision last Friday to fire Peters, a controversial Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) activist, after an urgent meeting was called by the Toshaos of seven villages within the South Pakaraima District.

At the July 31 meeting, the Toshaos informed the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, by letter of Peter’s conduct, as well as the conduct of another CDO attached to the sub-region.

‘Dilapidated’ vehicle purchase

According to the letter, which was seen by this newspaper, Toshaos of the villages of Karasabai, Yurong Paru and Kokshebai complained to the local authorities in the sub-district that Peters made arrangements with an auto dealer in Georgetown to defraud the village leaders of millions of dollars for vehicles which the government allocated to the villages under the Carbon Credit fund.

The leaders stated that several weeks ago, Peters instructed the leaders to sign a receipt for $7M for each vehicle although the leaders did not see said vehicles or had an opportunity to inspect them. The Toshaos insisted on seeing the vehicles before they were transported from the city but Peters, according to the letter, told the village leaders that “he had it covered.” He then sent the Toshaos photographs of the vehicles via WhatsApp messages.

However, while two of the vehicles were being driven to Lethem, they encountered a series of mechanical issues, including engine and other external problems. They were then parked at the border town in a broken-down state.

“It is also important to note that the vehicles are in a dilapidated condition and do not value the seven-million-dollar cost,” the letter to Sukhai stated.

The Toshaos said they were also told by Peters to pay him a sum of $50,000 for each vehicle for stickers bearing the MoAA logo.

Sensing a fraudulent act was being committed by Peters, the village leaders held subsequent meetings with residents, and it was unanimously agreed that they were no longer interested in the vehicles. They also informed Peters that they wanted a refund so that they can continue implementing community projects under the Carbon Credit fund.

At Karasabai, Peters allegedly bought a pick-up for $10M for the village under questionable circumstances from Brazil, the letter stated.

Misuse of MoAAofficial’s name

According to the letter, the Toshaos of Yurong Paru alleged that several months ago, Peters uplifted the sum of $350,000, which is part of the Ministry of Agriculture funds for a poultry rearing project, from the village treasury.

Peters allegedly told the village leader that he was acting on the instruction of the MoAA Permanent Secretary (ag), Ryan Toolsie. This was later found to be far from the truth and several other village leaders alleged that Peters uplifted hundreds of thousands from them under the guise that he was instructed to do so by Toolsie.

Several months ago, the letter stated, Peters allegedly gained access to the canister of COVID-19 cash grant of the village of Tiperu and withdrew a sum of $800,000, without the knowledge of the Toshaos or village council.

He reportedly spent the pension of villager Richard King of Yurong Paru and was forced to refund the elderly man at the insistence of the village council.

In the letter, the Toshao of Rukumuta Village reported that last March, Peters uplifted a sum of $848,000 to repair a tractor trailer and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). To date, the letter stated, the repairs have not been undertaken and the remote village is without a mode of transportation. The village council made several unsuccessful requests for Peters to return to monies.

Misuse of CSOs monthly stipends

According to the letter, Peters has been accused of withholding the stipends of community support officers (CSOs) and in some cases, never handing over the monies to the workers. The Toshao of Tiperu alleged that Peters has refused to hand over the payments for four workers from the village; he was accused of converting the sums to his own use. The money represents payments for a three-month period in 2021. To date the monies have not been repaid.

Alarmingly, two of the CSOs are no longer under the employment of the village, however, their names continue to appear on the paysheet, and someone has been collecting monies on their behalf. The Toshao accused Peters of forging the men’s signature to fraudulently steal monies.

A similar situation exists at the village of Taushida and in that case, Peters has reportedly threatened the village leader from reporting the matter to the MoAA.

No reimbursement of LCDS meeting allowances

The villager leaders noted in the letter that several weeks ago, there was a consultation meeting on the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and they had to travel to the location. However, the village leaders were not allowed to prepare bills for travel and other expenses.

They were later told that a sum of $500,000 was made available by the MoAA to offset their expenses but to their disbelief, Peters had already collected the sum on their behalf. They alleged that this has been a normal act committed by Peters for Toshaos attending meeting out of their villages.

A host of other accusations were levelled against Peters and another CDO and they include the rental of the government’s ATV to officials requesting transportation while conducting official duties in the sub-district. The men were also accused of renting the vehicles to villagers and their friends.

Rape allegations

In January this year, rape allegations against Peters surfaced on social media. According to Karasabai residents, Peters allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, whose mother was assisting him at an Old Years’ night bar-be-que party which he hosted at his residence.

Peters was arrested and even taken to Lethem for further questioning. However, the matter later fell by the wayside after the girl’s family were allegedly paid a sum of money.

In the letter sent to Sukhai, the Toshaos of the South Pakaraima District related that although the police were informed of the matter, it was dropped and Peters returned to the village of Karasabai “as per normal.”

The Toshaos alleged that Peters committed similar instances of sexual abuse of teenage girls in other villages. However, the girls are afraid to report the matters for fear of victimization by Peters. The Toshaos accused Peters and the other named CDO of sexual harassment of the female CSOs who work in the villages.

“These serious allegations against the CDO warrants an urgent investigation and subsequent removal of Mr. Peters from the post of CDO,” the Toshaos lamented to Sukhai.

“The Karasabai Village Council and the people have absolutely no confidence, no trust and no respect for the CDO at this point in time,” they said.

They pleaded with the minister for Peters not to be given another chance to hold public office in the area or in the Rupununi.

Although Peters has been dismissed from his post for committing fraudulent acts, the villagers at Karasabai and other villages within the South Pakaraima District told this publication that the former CDO should face the courts over the massive fraud he allegedly committed.