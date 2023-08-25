Jamaican Williams captures second world hurdles title

Latest update August 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2023 Sports
BUDAPEST, (Reuters) – Jamaica’s Danielle Williams raced to her second world title in the women’s 100 metres hurdles yesterday.
The 30-year-old, who won world gold in 2015 and bronze in 2019, edged Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, to win in 12.43 seconds.
Camacho-Quinn had to settle for silver in 12.44.
Less than a tenth of a second separated the top four hurdlers with American Kendra Harrison taking bronze in 12.46, keeping Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.52) off the podium.
