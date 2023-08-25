Guyanese are becoming experts at mental arithmetic

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine yuh step into de supermarket, feeling like a boss ready to conquer dem grocery aisles. Yuh grabbin’ items off de shelf, blissfully fillin’ up yuh cart. But wait, here comes de plot twist! Suddenly, yuh realize yuh ain’t just shoppin’, yuh performin’ mental gymnastics, calculatin’ prices like a human abacus. Inflation done turn us into mathematical maestros.

Dem days when yuh could just toss things in de cart like a carefree spirit- dem days done lef’ us like a mini bus in a hurry. Now, if yuh nah walkin’ wid a calculator, yuh walkin’ on thin financial ice. De struggle is real.

Inflation playin’ tricks pon. Prices creepin’ up slyly while we sleepin’, and by de time we reach de cashier, our bill lookin’ like de national debt. Who knew yuh could spend so much on just water, rice, and a likkle cheese? Even bora now is $700 per bundle. It’s like de prices takin’ a jet plane while consumers travelling pun donkey cart.

Imagine de scene at de cashier when yuh realize yuh might have to start puttin’ back things. Is pure embarrassment and shame. This is why nuff people now mentally calculatin’ de cost of dem intended purchases plus de VAT.

But dis inflation ting teachin’ us a ting or two. We learnin’ to budget like a pro, doin’ mental math quicker dan Usain Bolt dashin’ down de track. We turnin’ into financial wizards, outsmartin’ de price tags and showin’ dem cash registers who is de real boss.

Talk Half! Leff Half!