Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update August 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Champion of Champions dominoes competition is set for Sunday at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens starting at 14:00hrs.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $225,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $35,000.
Entrance fee is $15, 0000 a team. The best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000 and the MVP $10,000. The competition is open for teams that won tournaments so far this year- Big Boss Girls, Turning Point, Spartans, Corrupt, Executive, Phantom, Hammer, 1966 LAW, Players, F and H, Gangster, R and R, Wild Bunch, Lions, 300, C Point, Gold is Money, C 7 Strikers and Mix Up A. The guess teams are All Seasons, C 6, Hustlers, Providence, 53, Next Level, Gold Board, GRA, NALICO, Swagger Boss, Mix Up B, Dam, Vlissengen Road, West Side, Mocha and Fresh Cash.
George Abrams of the USA has sponsored the first place prize.
One man destroying Guyana!
Aug 25, 2023CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day tournament Round 1… Guyana vs. Jamaica Day 2 – Guyana (202-8 1st innings) Jamaica (1st innings 200-9 & 2nd innings 36-0) Kaieteur Sports – Jonathan Van...
Aug 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC government did what was reasonably expected of it. When the pandemic broke out around... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]