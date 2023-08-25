Latest update August 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Aug 25, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Champion of Champions dominoes competition is set for Sunday at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens starting at 14:00hrs.

The winning team will take home a trophy and $225,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $35,000.

Mark Wiltshire accepts the trophy from Tanda Crossman of the Trophy Stall.

Entrance fee is $15, 0000 a team.  The best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000 and the MVP $10,000. The competition is open for teams that won tournaments so far this year- Big Boss Girls, Turning Point, Spartans, Corrupt, Executive, Phantom, Hammer, 1966 LAW, Players, F and H, Gangster, R and R, Wild Bunch, Lions, 300, C Point, Gold is Money, C 7 Strikers and Mix Up A. The guess teams are All Seasons, C 6, Hustlers, Providence, 53, Next Level, Gold Board, GRA, NALICO, Swagger Boss, Mix Up B, Dam, Vlissengen Road, West Side, Mocha and Fresh Cash.

George Abrams of the USA has sponsored the first place prize.

