Businessman arrested for bludgeoning customer to death

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a 34-year-old businessman of Second Avenue Bartica, Region Seven for the murder of 40-year-old Mark Braithwaite.

Investigations thus far revealed that the suspect’s father, a 63-year-old man from Second Avenue Bartica, owns and operates a Blast Gaming Center at the said location.

At about 19:45h on Wednesday, the suspect was left in charge of the gaming centre while the victim, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines. The suspect and Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, had a misunderstanding over alcohol spilling on the countertop, and during the argument, the suspect scolded Braithwaite about the spilling of the alcohol. Braithwaite then armed himself with several glass bottles that were nearby and began hurling them at the suspect, who was in the bar behind the counter.

The suspect armed himself with a hammer and went behind Braithwaite, who at this time had made his way to the front of the gaming centre, where he dealt him blows to his head and face, police said in a press release.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Benjamin.

The body was examined, and blunt wounds were observed to the right jaw area, above the right eye and to the forehead. The body is at the Bartica Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody.