Brother, boyfriend among four arrested for murder of mother, 7-year-old boy

Aug 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested Melissa Arokium’s brother, a cousin, her boyfriend and a neighbour for her gruesome murder and that of her 7-year-old son.

The bodies of Melissa and Anthony Arokium of 189 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town were on Wednesday found in blood with chop wounds. The child was found on the bed in the bedroom while the woman was found in the hallway.

On Wednesday, Regional Commander, Shivpersaud Bhaccus told reporters at the scene that police received a call just around noon on Wednesday informing that there was an alleged wounding. He said when police responded, the bodies of the woman and her son were found.

Kaieteur News understands that Melissa’s youngest brother made the discovery when he ventured to the house to use the washroom. Melissa has an older brother who lives in another house behind hers.

Commander Bacchus also told reporters that the four persons are being questioned in relation to the double murder and noted that that based on preliminary investigations traces of blood were found by investigators in the backlands (not far from the crime scene).

This publication understands that police arrested 33-year-old Cerrano Arokium, a Cane Harvester, 37-year-old Shailendra Umrao of Belvedere (Melissa Arokium’s boyfriend) and Deo Naris called ‘DJ’ of Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town (Melissa Arokium’s neighbour). A cousin of the deceased was also arrested. Additionally, police had initially arrested Melissa’s younger brother but he was subsequently released.

Two of the persons arrested have since been taken to the Criminal Headquarters in Georgetown for questioning.

Police disclosed that the murders occurred on Wednesday between 06:30 hrs and 13:30 hrs.

According to police, Melissa’s body sustained multiple chop wounds to the back of her neck, left side waist and upper left hand while Anthony was chopped several times to his right side, head and face. Police said that a post-mortem examination with dissection was performed on the bodies of Melissa and Anthony. The post-mortem examination conducted on 31-year-old Melissa revealed that she died from shock and heamorrhage compounded with incised wounds to the neck. Anthony Arokium’s cause of death was also given as shock and heamorrhage compounded with multiple incised wounds.

Following the post-mortem examination, the bodies of Melissa and Anthony were handed over to their relatives for burial.

Investigations are ongoing.

