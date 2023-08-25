Latest update August 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Azruddin Mohamed sponsors Guyanese boxer to Pan Am Games to fulfill dreams of making Olympic 2024

Aug 25, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese boxer, Desmond Amsterdam’s dreams to represent Guyana at the Olympics Games next year is one step closer with his participation in the Pan Am Games made possible through Mr. Azaruddin Mohamed.

Azruddin Mohamed (right) and Desmond Amsterdam. (Azruddin Mohamed Instagram page)

Azruddin Mohamed (right) and Desmond Amsterdam. (Azruddin Mohamed Instagram page)

It is no doubt that the businessman continues to throw his support behind young Guyanese sportsmen and women with the main aim of them realizing their dreams.

However, the 30-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force will represent Guyana in the Light Heavyweight Category at the Games set for October 20 to November 5, 2023 in Argentina.

Once he secures a gold or silver medal, he is automatically qualified for the Olympic Games to be held in July, 2024 in Paris.
Nevertheless, Mr. Mohamed’s sponsorship includes training, supplements and other aspects.

Amsterdam who hails from Stanleytown, Berbice last represented Guyana at the Patrick Ford Boxing Card and won by knocking out his opponent.

With several wins under his belt, he remains optimistic that he will make the team to the Olympics and thanked the businessman for his generous support.

On the other hand, Mr. Mohamed wished the boxer best of luck at the Pan Am Games while adding that he is looking forward to receive the news of him making it to Paris 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 23, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

One man destroying Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Van Lange 91 headlines drawn match 

Van Lange 91 headlines drawn match 

Aug 25, 2023

CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day tournament Round 1…  Guyana vs. Jamaica Day 2 – Guyana (202-8 1st innings) Jamaica (1st innings 200-9 & 2nd innings 36-0) Kaieteur Sports – Jonathan Van...
Read More
MVP Motie, Hope help Guyana Amazon Warriors sink Patriots by 65 runs

MVP Motie, Hope help Guyana Amazon Warriors sink...

Aug 25, 2023

Jamaican Williams captures second world hurdles title

Jamaican Williams captures second world hurdles...

Aug 25, 2023

Azruddin Mohamed sponsors Guyanese boxer to Pan Am Games to fulfill dreams of making Olympic 2024

Azruddin Mohamed sponsors Guyanese boxer to Pan...

Aug 25, 2023

Rounds 4 & 5 fixtures released for this weekend

Rounds 4 & 5 fixtures released for this...

Aug 25, 2023

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Aug 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]