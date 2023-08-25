Azruddin Mohamed sponsors Guyanese boxer to Pan Am Games to fulfill dreams of making Olympic 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese boxer, Desmond Amsterdam’s dreams to represent Guyana at the Olympics Games next year is one step closer with his participation in the Pan Am Games made possible through Mr. Azaruddin Mohamed.

It is no doubt that the businessman continues to throw his support behind young Guyanese sportsmen and women with the main aim of them realizing their dreams.

However, the 30-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force will represent Guyana in the Light Heavyweight Category at the Games set for October 20 to November 5, 2023 in Argentina.

Once he secures a gold or silver medal, he is automatically qualified for the Olympic Games to be held in July, 2024 in Paris.

Nevertheless, Mr. Mohamed’s sponsorship includes training, supplements and other aspects.

Amsterdam who hails from Stanleytown, Berbice last represented Guyana at the Patrick Ford Boxing Card and won by knocking out his opponent.

With several wins under his belt, he remains optimistic that he will make the team to the Olympics and thanked the businessman for his generous support.

On the other hand, Mr. Mohamed wished the boxer best of luck at the Pan Am Games while adding that he is looking forward to receive the news of him making it to Paris 2024.