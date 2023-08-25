2000 house lots to be allocated at Building Expo 2023

Kaieteur News – With a 100 percent increase in businesses participating at the International Building Exposition 2023 – citizens on Thursday afternoon gathered at the Guyana National Stadium – for the opening of the Expo which is slated to end on Sunday. This year’s Expo is themed ‘Building for All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities.’

To commemorate the opening of the Expo, the Ministry of Housing and Water and its stakeholders, fashioned an entertaining and educational program with a feature address by President Irfaan Ali and performances by local artistes.

The Building Expo is the brainchild of President Ali and was first launched in 2012 and this year has over 400 booths local and international businesses, including small, medium and large scale.

During his address, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal disclosed that over the next few days of the Expo, his ministry will be allocating some 2000 house lots.

He highlighted that this year represents the second year the Expo was held since the return of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) in office.

“I am thankful for the enormous support we have received from members from both the local and international construction sector, as well as other members of the local private sector,” Minister Croal said.

He reiterated that Building Expo is a platform where exhibitors can showcase and create awareness of their products and services through direct engagements and interactions. He said it is also a great setting for the unveiling of new advances made in construction.

Minister Croal explained that this year’s theme captures the spirit of his team’s approach to developing the housing and construction sector.

“We are focused on providing subsidized housing for any citizen who makes an application for the allocation of a house lot and even provide commercial opportunities for investors, contractors and other stakeholders,” he said.

“In 2020 we promised to reduce the housing deficit by setting ourselves an ambitious target of allocating a total of 50,000 house lots in five years. Within that promise was a commitment to explore new and innovative housing options and provide access to finance for allottees, especially the poor and vulnerable,” the minister said.

To this end, he noted that the housing sector has its fair share of challenges. He added, “Inadequate buildings that are built with sub-standard materials and gaps in the supply, migration and formation of new families have outpaced urban housing supplies and these factors have pushed some people into outline areas and informal settlement that are vulnerable to climate risks which also contribute to environmental deviation.”

Minister Croal stated too that the already existing deficit has further exacerbated by new demands by the exacerbated growth in the oil and gas industry.

“Against this backlog we quickly realised that our promise to providing residential and commercial lots had to take into consideration the gap within the sector from quality control of building materials to finding designs that fit within the structure of subsidized housing while simultaneously ensuring that prices are kept at an affordable rate and keeping true to our low carbon development strategy,” the Housing Minister said.

Moreover, he added that to date, his ministry has engaged with experts, investors and contractors within the public and private sectors both locally and internationally to further advance the sector.

President Ali’s office did a visual demonstration of the infrastructural work taking place across the country.

To add to the video, the president noted that the video was created to give citizens an idea of the actual work that is changing the landscape of the country.

He explained that the changes will emerge as the new Guyana, providing new areas of growth and industrialization.

“This is the evolution of our country and a monumental shift in the different areas of growth is occurring before our eyes,” President Ali added.

Moreover, the president highlighted that the housing sector faces challenges like finding land to allocate to citizens.

He explained that the ministry currently has a backlog of about 57,000 that must be processed. However, he highlighted that the dilemma is that in order to achieve that the government would require around $170 Billion.

Moreover, President Ali also stated that there are a number of applications for industrial and commercial lots.

Ali said, “The truth is we do not have enough land in the system now to service 50% of the demand for commercial and industrial needs…it will take some time to open up new lands.”