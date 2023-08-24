Residents complain about substandard work on young professional homes

Kaieteur News – Residents in Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are complaining about the sub-standard work done on the young professional homes that were purchased from the Government of Guyana (GoG) through Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The young professional, single flat units are sold for $14 Million inclusive of the cost of the land which is $1 Million. Each home is approximately 1700 square feet and sports three bedrooms, including one self-contained room, a kitchen and dining quarters.

On Tuesday, Kaieteur News visited the area after several home owners complained about the situation. They stated that what is being ‘glamorized’ on social media is far from the reality.

Notably, this publication was provided with copies of complaints that were submitted to the offices of Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing Susan Rodrigues and the Head of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves. The letters were all received by an employee of the Ministry, S. Benn. A copy of the building plan of the houses was also provided, among other documents.

One resident shared that he contacted the ministers and Greaves, via letters dated December 2022, January 2023 and June 2023. He said, “The contractor assigned by CH&PA is Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction and this contractor’s work leaves much to be desired. My house has been fully paid for since October 2022 and has been under construction for more than 1-1/2 years. Three complaints were filed with the offices of Ministers Croal and Rodrigues, Greaves, and Projects Department, Omar Narine, all falling on deaf ears.”

It was also stated that, “On November 17, 2022, I spoke with Builders’ engineer Nicholas (only name provided), and CH&PA engineer Hunt (only name provided) in the presence of others and addressed several issues. Hunt was bold enough to tell me that the house was not officially turned over and upon completion of the work corrections will be made. I turned to Hunt and told him corrections should be made during the construction stage…”

The resident explained that the floor-to-the ceiling height of the house is supposed to be 10 feet (120 inches), according to the building plan. However, his house is 107 inches just over 8 feet. Some other discrepancies on his house include, exposed electrical wires, incomplete plumbing and damaged ceiling (lines and swollen ply board). Also, the laundry room does not come equipped with any water source (a detailed complaint was submitted to the offices of the officials).

Another resident told Kaieteur News that his house was not constructed, according to the building plan. A tour of his house showed a lot of incomplete work. The wires on his house were exposed, the height of the floor-to-ceiling does not meet the specification, one of the lights that was installed on his house was not working and another was not properly installed (falling out), no plumbing in the laundry room. Also, standing in the main bathroom and toilet the ceiling is low (a tall person’s hands could touch the ceiling).

“From the inception I was never actually shown where I would be located until after a few weeks then I found out where I was… I had also written a letter to the minister and I never got a reply,” he said.

Another homeowner said, “Builders Hardware is the contractor of my home in the young professionals’ scheme in Prospect. They are currently building my house and it’s a nightmare at best. I’ve been paying my mortgage since October of last year. It’s been over one year since I signed an agreement with them which states that the house will be completed in six months, it’s very unreasonable.”

“My front and back doors have large spaces in between, water also seeps through the back door when it rains, my step is incomplete, the gutter over the porch is leaking, most of my windows are not opening, no plumbing in the laundry room…” she said.

The resident said they were not given the houses free and even if that were the case, they ought to receive quality houses. Their expectations have been shattered, since they are not receiving that which they have been promised.

CONTRACTOR UNAVAILBLE

The residents disclosed that that several times they have tried contacting the contractor to get him to rectify the defects on the houses to no avail.

“I got onto him once and he promised to look into it and he never did, when I tried calling him again, I never got back onto him,” one of the residents said.

All of the residents who spoke with Kaieteur News said that making contact with the contractor is “one of the hardest things.”

A resident said, “Most of all there is a complete breakdown in communication, that is, Builders do not answer the phone, which I tried multiple times, even in the presence of a CH&PA engineer.”

Housing Minister’s response

On Wednesday, this publication made contact with Minister Croal. The minister was asked if his ministry inspects the quality of the homes before it is handed over to the residents and he stated that they are designated persons in his ministry and CH&PA who are tasked with inspections before the keys are handed over. However, the residents showed that they have received the keys to their homes that are not built to standard.

The Minister said that he met with the contractors to address the issues reported by the homeowners. Further, the Minister told Kaieteur News that the CH&PA contacted some of the residents who made complaints. However, the residents who spoke to Kaieteur News said they were not contacted by the representatives of the Ministry of Housing much less the subject minister.

Minister Croal assured Kaieteur News that the issues are being addressed while adding that the residents need to contact CH&PA to have their problems rectified.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that two contractors have since been terminated for the substandard work done on the young professional homes.

An update will be forthcoming on the actions taken by the Ministry of Housing and Water, CH&PA and Builders Hardware to rectify the defects of the houses.