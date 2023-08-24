Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Ram sheep’ thief jailed 16 months

Aug 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Vikesh Bharrat, a 29-year-old labourer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Tuesday jailed after he was found guilty of stealing three rams.

Jailed: Vikesh Bharrat

Bharrat was charged with larceny of cattle, when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.

He had initially denied the charge which stated that between May 28, 2023 and June 1, 2023, he stole three rams valued $180,000 from Ayube Mohamed, a 49-year-old farmer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

However, he was later found guilty and sentenced to 16 months imprisonment by Magistrate Sam.

