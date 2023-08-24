‘Ram sheep’ thief jailed 16 months

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Vikesh Bharrat, a 29-year-old labourer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Tuesday jailed after he was found guilty of stealing three rams.
Bharrat was charged with larceny of cattle, when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.
He had initially denied the charge which stated that between May 28, 2023 and June 1, 2023, he stole three rams valued $180,000 from Ayube Mohamed, a 49-year-old farmer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.
However, he was later found guilty and sentenced to 16 months imprisonment by Magistrate Sam.
JAGDEO ALLOWING EXXON TO RAPE ALL AYUH.
Aug 24, 2023Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense competition at the 2023 Senior Caribbean Squash Championship, Guyana’s senior squash players are already making their mark with impressive...
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the President made an interesting revelation. Addressing a conference of the Guyana Agricultural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]