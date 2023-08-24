National Gymnasium facility now equipped to host multiple sport disciplines

Kaieteur Sports – The National Gymnasium’s outdoor courts, which now include a newly designed basketball court, a lawn tennis court, and a Futsal turf, were officially inaugurated by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCY&S). This enhancement allows the facility to host a wider range of sporting disciplines effectively. The commissioning of these courts over the weekend marks a significant step in diversifying the offerings at the Mandela Avenue venue.

Minister Charles Ramson of MCY&S emphasized that this achievement contributes to the versatility of the Mandela Avenue facility. The conception and realization of these courts spanned two years and have notably elevated the capabilities of the indoor facility. In recent months, this facility has become a hub for more than half a dozen sports.

Minister Ramson expressed his enthusiasm during the unveiling, stating, “This marks a historic moment, as we now have four sports concurrently played at a single facility. This capability, I believe, is unparalleled not just in Guyana but likely in the entire region. Our pride in this accomplishment is immense.”

He continued by elaborating, “This initiative began taking shape in 2021, and our vision for this location steadily expanded. Recognizing its significance as a connecting point between North and South Georgetown, inhabited by a substantial population, we seized the opportunity presented by various initiatives and projects to fully realize the potential of this facility.”

With a sense of accomplishment, he proudly declared, “Our objective is to offer everyone the chance to engage in different sports at various times of the day or night. Witnessing numerous young individuals participating in diverse sports concurrently is incredibly gratifying for the government.”

The unveiling event also saw the presence of key stakeholders who appreciated the new courts. Jermain Slater, representing basketball; Christy Campbell, representing lawn tennis; and several notable futsal players acknowledged the positive impact these upgraded facilities would have on their respective sports.

Jermaine Slater, President of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), expressed his satisfaction, “We’ve long desired such facilities. This is no ordinary facility; it boasts FIBA-approved hoops, ample lighting, standard court dimensions, comfortable bleachers for spectators, and a dedicated space for basketball. It fulfills our needs, and we can now avoid scheduling conflicts with other events.”

Christy Campbell, President of the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA), also shared her delight, stating, “It’s a wonderful sensation, and the tennis community is both delighted and appreciative to witness the completion of this facility. We are currently hosting a mini-tournament here, with the overarching goal of expanding tennis, especially in South Georgetown area.”

In conjunction with the inaugural event, tournaments for each court were held on Saturday evening, marking a vibrant start to the utilization of these newly improved facilities.

These events also coincided with the Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys and Girls and Junior Boxing Championships staged inside the National Gymnasium.

Pic –

–

Part of the One Guyana Basketball action on the newly commissioned outdoor court.