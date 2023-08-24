Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Mother, 7-year-old son chopped to death at Rose Hall

Aug 24, 2023 News

…four persons arrested

Kaieteur News – A mother and her 7-year-old son were on Wednesday found dead in their Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town home with chop wounds about their bodies. Four persons, three of whom are relatives of the deceased, have been arrested.

Dead are Melissa and Anthony Arokium.

Dead: Melissa and Anthony Arokium

Dead: Melissa and Anthony Arokium

Regional Commander, Shivpersaud Bhaccus told reporters at the scene that police received a call just around noon on Wednesday informing that there was an alleged wounding. He said when police responded, the bodies of the woman and her son were seen in blood and chop wounds. The child was found on the bed in the bedroom while the woman was found in the hallway.

Kaieteur News understands that the youngest brother for the woman made the discovery when he ventured to the house to use the washroom. Melissa has another brother who lives in another house behind hers.

Bhaccus said four persons are being questioned in relation to the alleged double murder and noted that the matter is still an active investigation but that based on preliminary investigations traces of blood were found by investigators in the backland area (not far from the crime scene).

Melissa’s uncle, 52-year-old Leon Moore said he was told that the woman’s older brother, who lives behind her home, left for work at the sugar estate at around 4:00am Wednesday and returned home around 11:00 am.

Apparently, that brother was unaware that his sister and nephew had been killed since he reportedly did not check on them. Moore said that Melissa would take Anthony to lessons and he had seen the duo on Wednesday.

Neighbors flocked the street the Arokium's lived as word spread of their gruesome death

Neighbors flocked the street the Arokium’s lived as word spread of their gruesome death

However, Moore related that it was the deceased’s younger brother who ventured to the house and discovered the bodies.

Undertakers waiting to remove the bodies of Melissa and Anthony Arokium from their Rose Hall Town home.

Undertakers waiting to remove the bodies of Melissa and Anthony Arokium from their Rose Hall Town home.

Meanwhile, neighbours said they did not hear or see anything suspicious to alert them that the mother and son were in danger.

Investigations are ongoing.

