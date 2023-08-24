Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man wanted in connection with Clay Brick Road murder captured

Aug 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The man wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Clay Brick Road resident, Bharrat Gendalall has been captured.  Police said that they arrested the wanted man, Mark Anthony Mohan, around 14:00 hrs on Wednesday and he is assisting the detectives with their investigation.

Gendalall of Clay Brick Road, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was brutally beaten by six persons –five of whom were wearing masks – on Saturday. On Tuesday police issued a wanted bulletin for Mohan of Belle West, Canal Number 2, in connection with Gendalall’s killing.

According to reports, Gendalall a father of three had just returned home on Saturday evening and was hanging out with some friends in front of his house. He reportedly crossed the street to urinate when a car stopped beside him.

The driver, according to police, stepped out of the car and started arguing with Gendalall. During the argument, Gendalall allegedly cuffed the man to his face.  The man then entered his vehicle and drove off while Gendalall entered his yard.

A short while after, the car returned and stopped in front of Gendalall’s home.  The driver and five masked men ran out of the vehicle and ambushed Gendalall who was reportedly stabbed to the chest and in the process, fell to the ground as the men escaped.

Relatives picked up Gendalall and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He died while receiving medical attention.

