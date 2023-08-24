Machel Montano, Sean Paul, and Shenseea to headline Guyana Super Concert 2023

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – International superstars Machel Montano, Sean Paul, and Shenseea are set to perform live at Guyana’s Super Concert. This riveting concert is part of a host of events slated for Cricket Carnival 2023 and forms part of the government’s ‘One Guyana’ goal to unite the people.
According to Stabroek Travel, the event will be held at the Guyana National Stadium on September 23, 2023. The Soca, Reggae and Dancehall stars will be joined by Guyana’s talented Adrian Dutchin and Nekeita among other local artistes.
Tickets are available at www.stabroektravel.com, general tickets cost US$30; VIP is US$140; VVIP is US$250. Early bird tickets are also on sale and will end on August 28, 2023.
Further information on the physical ticket locations and sponsors will be revealed soon.
For the latest promotions and announcements, please follow @stabroektravel and @cricketcarnival592 on social media.
