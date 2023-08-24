Indian National chopped in head for cell phones

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Two bandits on Tuesday reportedly chopped an Indian national multiple times to his head while robbing him of his two cell phones at Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The victim, Venkatesh Ravi, had just finished quoting paint prices at Pinto Paint Store Complex on Lombard Street when he was attacked.

He recalled that it happened between 09:00 and 9:30hrs.

“I was walking to the bus stop,” Ravi said as he detailed being grabbed by the neck from behind by two men.

They reportedly pulled him to the ground and began attacking him with the knife.

Ravi said that he did not feel the chops at the time but remembered begging them for his life.

“I tell them to leave me alone I will give you what you want,” Ravi recounted.

The men reportedly continued their brutal attack and shoved their hands into his pants pocket and relieved him of his two phones before making good their escape. Ravi reportedly had a small amount of cash in his shirt pocket but somehow the bandits didn’t find it.

It was while struggling to get back to his feet that Ravi realized he was wounded.

“I touched my cheeks and I felt blood,” he told Kaieteur News.

He immediately sought help from persons in the area and asked them to use their phone so that he could alert his acquaintances to pick him and take him to a hospital.

Ravi said that no one was willing to help but they did point him in the direction of the Brickdam Police Station.

Wounded, Ravi walked to the location where he reported the matter. Police ranks immediately rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received treatment. There he was able to alert friends and they picked him up and took him to a private hospital for further medical attention.

Ravi believes that his attackers might have been watching him since he entered the paint store.

He recalled that a man in a white t-shirt had approached him and asked if he was shopping. He did not respond to the individual but noted that while he was being robbed one the bandits had on a similar white T-shirt.

Ravi later that day attempted to track his phone and found that it was last seen somewhere close to Princess Street. He had even called the number and someone had answered but they remained silent.

The devices have since been switched off.

Investigations are ongoing.