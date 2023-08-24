Guyana in pursuit of a third consecutive Senior Caribbean C/ship

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Aug 24, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense competition at the 2023 Senior Caribbean Squash Championship, Guyana’s senior squash players are already making their mark with impressive performances in both the Women’s and Men’s Singles events. The tournament, held in the scenic Cayman Islands, has witnessed some thrilling matches and spirited displays of athleticism.

Starting with the Women’s Singles category, the Guyanese female contingent displayed their prowess, securing four impressive victories. Simultaneously, the Men’s Singles event saw a commendable six wins for Guyana, further solidifying their dominance on the squash court. With a strong showing on the first day, the Guyanese athletes went into the second day, bursting with confidence and determination to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the championship, marked by outstanding performances from Nicolette Fernandes, Mary Fung-A-Fat, and Ashley Khallil who all had successes in their singles’ matches. Nicolette Fernandes, in particular, delivered a spectacular performance, triumphing over Jamaica’s Jessica Davis and Mary Fung-A-Fat in the singles category.

Guyanese Ashley Khallil and Ashley Degroot (right) share photo with Caymanians Marlene West and Jade Patcarin at the 2023 Senior Squash Championship.

The Men’s Singles matches saw Samuel Ince-Carvalhal prevailing over Stephan Morrison of Jamaica, while Alex Arjoon faced a setback against Cayman’s Cameron Stafford. Adding to their achievements, Fernandes partnered with Daniel Ince in the Mixed Doubles category, clinching their first victory of the season. The Guyanese duo outperformed Barbados’ Jada Smith-Padmore and Darien Benn with a decisive 2-0 victory, further exemplifying Guyana’s dominance on the international squash stage.

However, Tuesday brought about a mixed bag of results for Guyana. The Women’s Singles matches saw both Fernandes and Fung-A-Fat facing defeats. Fernandes, after her initial success, went down in a closely contested match against Maregot Prow of Barbados, ending with a score of 2-1. On the other hand, Khallil showcased her strength by securing a victory against Fung-A-Fat with a 3-1 scoreline.

Khallil, together with Ashley De Groot, continued to make an impact by overcoming Cayman’s Marlene West and Jade Patcarin in a gripping match that ended 4-11, 11-5, and 11-9 in favour of the Guyanese.

As the competition entered its fourth day yesterday, the excitement escalated with the onset of the Men’s and Women’s Team matches. The Guyana Men’s team were scheduled to face off against formidable opponents Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the host nation Cayman Islands at 21:00 hours. While, the Women’s Team took on Barbados at 23:30 hours, in two separate matches that promised intense action. Results of those matches will be provided in the Friday’s edition.

