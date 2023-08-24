Four Guyanese students to commence petroleum studies in China

Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The first four Guyanese students in the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Scholarship Programme are travelling to China on Friday to commence their degree programs for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Nechemiyah Levans, Aria Matthews, Ishika Singh and Nazeela Williams were officially awarded their fully funded degree scholarships in a simple ceremony at the CPGL Head Office, Kingston back in July.
The initiative, funded by CPGL, is part of a program with the Ministry of Natural Resources to award 10 petroleum science-related undergraduate degree scholarships over the next three years. Notably, two more students will be selected annually over the next three years.
CPGL is fully funding the costs of education, transportation and living expenses for each student. Upon completion of studies, each student is required to work with either the Ministry of Natural Resources or with CPGL for a five-year period.
The scholars were selected after public advertisement by a joint panel comprising personnel from the CPGL and the Ministry of Natural Resources.
