Latest update August 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Four Guyanese students to commence petroleum studies in China

Aug 24, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – The first four Guyanese students in the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Scholarship Programme are travelling to China on Friday to commence their degree programs for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Nechemiyah Levans, Aria Matthews, Ishika Singh and Nazeela Williams were officially awarded their fully funded degree scholarships in a simple ceremony at the CPGL Head Office, Kingston back in July.

The initiative, funded by CPGL, is part of a program with the Ministry of Natural Resources to award 10 petroleum science-related undergraduate degree scholarships over the next three years. Notably, two more students will be selected annually over the next three years.

Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and the scholarship recipients

Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and the scholarship recipients

CPGL is fully funding the costs of education, transportation and living expenses for each student. Upon completion of studies, each student is required to work with either the Ministry of Natural Resources or with CPGL for a five-year period.

The scholars were selected after public advertisement by a joint panel comprising personnel from the CPGL and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 23, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

JAGDEO ALLOWING EXXON TO RAPE ALL AYUH.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana in pursuit of a third consecutive Senior Caribbean C/ship

Guyana in pursuit of a third consecutive Senior Caribbean C/ship

Aug 24, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense competition at the 2023 Senior Caribbean Squash Championship, Guyana’s senior squash players are already making their mark with impressive...
Read More
AAG on potential link with Adidas

AAG on potential link with Adidas

Aug 24, 2023

National Gymnasium facility now equipped to host multiple sport disciplines

National Gymnasium facility now equipped to host...

Aug 24, 2023

Brampton Gladiators retain ORSCA/Adana Homes trophy

Brampton Gladiators retain ORSCA/Adana Homes...

Aug 24, 2023

Fitness Express maintains support

Fitness Express maintains support

Aug 24, 2023

Warriors, Patriots lock up in anticipated thriller 

Warriors, Patriots lock up in anticipated...

Aug 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]