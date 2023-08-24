Fitness Express maintains support

GAPLF Raw Nationals 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Passionate corporate partner of sports and its development in Guyana, Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville, has maintained its commitment to powerlifting.

Yesterday, the Manager and Owner, Jamie McDonald handed over their contribution to the President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Franklin Wilson for Sunday’s event set for the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

McDonald said that Fitness Express is more than gratified to continue its unflinching support of the sport, through the Federation.

“It’s an absolute pleasure for our company to continue this partnership with Powerlifting and this new executive, led by Mr. Wilson. We have been keeping a keen eye on the sport and have seen how busy you guys have been since taking over in March. We are also well aware that it takes quite a lot of resources to pull off events so we are pleased to support your efforts to host Raw nationals.”

McDonald further stated that their support of individual athletes will also continue which has been the case for over a decade.

The sport is growing in popularity and awareness as more persons are coming on board to compete at the various levels.

Wilson, in response, expressed gratitude to McDonald and Fitness Express for their continued generosity which will contribute towards the Federation being able to pull off the Raw nationals.

“I am really happy for this continued partnership with Fitness Express and you Mr. McDonald. You have become one of the main pillars on which this sport stands and for this, and as a Federation, we are more than indebted. You have been doing this for well over a decade and the fact that we can rely on you for all our local competitions, every year, speaks to your commitment to the sport and most importantly, our athletes.”

Wilson posited that all the athletes who have been competing on the regional and international scene would have benefitted from Fitness Expresses’ investment in the sport over the years.

“Despite you being just a small business, you have always seen it fit to give back to the sport and athletes and this is a wonderful example of fulfilling your corporate responsibility of giving back, and this in itself, empowers athletes to do their best.”

The top female and male athletes can be assured of walking away with respective hampers, and compliments of Fitness Express, which will also be having a booth to display their products including the equipment they sell apart from answering any questions patrons might have with regards to the products they sell.

There will also be some giveaways for the patrons. Admission is $1000 and lifting time is 09:00hrs.

The definition of RAW or Classic Powerlifting

“RAW or Classic” determines the assistance you are allowed to use for training and testing your lifts. 100% RAW means without any assistive equipment at all, as if you were only lifting in shorts and a t-shirt.

RAW or Classic lifting allows for some safety equipment to promote the safety of the lifter, above all else. To be considered RAW or Classic when lifting you can use the assistance of: *a weightlifting belt, *non-supportive knee, *chalk as needed, *and wrist wraps if needed.

Non-supportive knee sleeves are used to promote joint safety by keeping them warm but add little to no actual lifting support. This amount of equipment promotes the safety of the lifter while allowing for only necessary assistance. Overall, the lifter has to do the lift, not the equipment.