Exxon looking for Guyanese companies to supply testing equipment for blow out preventers

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), recently published a Request for Information (RFI) seeking companies that can provide Blow Out Preventer (BOP) testing equipment to support drilling activities within the Georgetown area.

A BOP is a large specialised unit weighing up to 400 tonnes that is used to prevent an oil spill from occurring. It works like a valve to close an oil well, similar to a plumber closing a valve in a pipe, and are proven to be highly effective in ensuring well safety. The BOP testing equipment is used to ensure that BOPs were well functioning and capable of oil spill prevention.

The company which is the operator of the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, uses the above mentioned equipment for all of its projects. In its RFI, EEPGL noted that companies bidding to supply the equipment must meet the precise parameters set. This includes offering a universal 3-1/2” x 5-7/8” test joint designed specifically for testing Subsea Blow Out Preventers. The test joint must meet stringent pressure requirements of 15,000psi, with the seals utilized on the test joint capable of handling pressure ratings of 30,000psi. Additionally, the test joint should adhere to DS1 Cat 3-5 inspection requirements.

EEPGL is also seeking the provision of a 4-way manifold test stand, engineered to accommodate various connection sizes, and boasting a pressure rating of 15,000psi. Furthermore, the supply of a Blind Shear ram test tool and an emergency retrieval tool is also required.

The company noted that central to its operational strategy is a steadfast commitment to local content requirements. As such, prospective bidders are expected to demonstrate a clear understanding of the Local Content Act (2021) and its implications for their work within the specified scope and have a local content certificate.

Currently, the ExxonMobil leads a consortium with Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited and operates in the Stabroek Block. In that deep water concession, Exxon and its partners have successfully initiated five developments. Notably, the Liza Unity and Liza Destiny projects are currently producing an average of 400,000 barrels per day, with expectations to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. The upcoming Payara development is scheduled to commence first oil production in the fourth quarter of 2023, while the Yellowtail development is projected to deliver first oil by 2025.

Furthermore, the Uaru project, the consortium’s fifth development, is anticipated to commence first oil production in the second quarter of 2027. Upon its completion, Guyana’s overall production rate is set to exceed an impressive 1,200,000 barrels of oil per day, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global oil market.

The company is also eyeing a sixth development called “Whiptail” which is estimated to cost US$12.9 billion and has filed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In the EIA Exxon said that the project will consist of drilling approximately 33 to 72 development wells (including production and water/gas injection wells), installation and operation of Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) equipment; installation and operation of a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and ultimately, project decommissioning.