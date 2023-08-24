Dress to impress!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – The funeral fashion scene is turnin’ livelier than a carnival. Dem days of de past people used to attend funerals in all black or black and white.

It used to be inappropriate to attend a funeral in any other colours and that is why nuff people used to stay away. Dem did not have a proper black dress or white shirt. Dem used to mek excuse how dem nah bin feeling well. But was a case where dem wardrobe was not up to the occasion.

De fashion gods decide fuh spice up de funeral attires. You won’t believe your eyes, when yuh go to funerals dese days. Some women struttin’ in with outfits so colorful, you’d think they were auditioning for a fashion show. Some of ’em, bless their hearts, are wearin’ outfits skimpier than a politician’s promises. I mean, I ain’t complainin’, but if you’re gonna show off more skin than a butcher’s display, might as well bring some sunscreen for the afterglow.

And the men? Oh boy, you’d think they’re preparing to walk down the aisle instead of mourning. They’re showin’ up dressed dapper enough to make a peacock blush. Top hats, bow ties, and shoes shinier than a used car salesman’s smile.

Change is the spice of life, and maybe it’s time we shook up the funeral fashion game. But I can’t help but wonder if Granny is up there lookin’ down and wonderin’ if she accidentally stumbled into the wrong event. “Is this a celebration of life or a costume party?” she’s probably mutterin’ to herself.

The funeral fashion fiesta is upon us, and it’s a sight to behold. If you’re attendin’ one of these modern memorials, just remember: dress to impress and don’t be surprised if the dearly departed is rockin’ some neon angel wings up there. Dem boys seh, funeral fashion just got a makeover to die for!

Talk Half! Leff Half!